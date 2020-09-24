The Miami Dolphins struggled against the pass last week, especially after starting cornerback Byron Jones went down with a groin injury on the first series of the game. Miami allowed Josh Allen to throw for career-highs of 417 yards and four touchdowns in its 31-28 loss to Buffalo. The Dolphins hope their secondary fares better when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Rookie Noah Igbinoghene replaced Jones on Sunday and was assigned to cover Stefon Diggs, who finished with eight receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown against Miami (0-2). Gardner Minshew likely will try to take advantage of the Dolphins' struggling pass defense and help the Jaguars (1-1) improve to 2-0 at home. Jacksonville is a three-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Jaguars odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 48.5.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins spread: Jacksonville -3

Jaguars vs. Dolphins over-under: 48.5 points

Jaguars vs. Dolphins money line: Jacksonville -160, Miami +140

JAC: Jaguars are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games as the favorite

MIA: Dolphins are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games following a loss

Why the Jaguars can cover

He has a long way to go in order to be mentioned in the same breath as Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew, but James Robinson has gotten off to a strong start. Thus far this season, the undrafted rookie from Illinois State has gained 164 yards on the ground, the most by a Jaguar in his first two career games in franchise history. Robinson averaged 6.4 yards on 16 carries while recording his first rushing touchdown in Sunday’s setback.

Minshew, who has thrown three TD passes in a franchise-record three consecutive contests, appears to have found a favorite receiver in Keelan Cole. The 27-year-old wideout has been targeted a team-high 12 times over the first two games, recording 11 catches for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Cole has seen his reception total decline each year after having 42 as a rookie in 2017, but already is nearly halfway to matching last season’s output of 24.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Fitzpatrick connected with nine different players in Miami’s loss at Buffalo, but none more often than tight end Mike Gesicki, who had the best outing of his brief NFL career. The third-year product of Penn State had eight receptions for 130 yards, the most in a game by a tight end in franchise history. Gesicki also caught a touchdown pass after hauling in the first five of his career in 2019.

Jordan Howard is on his way to setting a new career high in rushing touchdowns after recording one in each of the Dolphins’ first two games. The 25-year-old ran for nine scores in back-to-back seasons for Chicago but did so only six times with Philadelphia last year. Miami would be wise to make more use of second-year running back Myles Gaskin, who is averaging 5.4 yards per carry but has been handed the ball only 16 times over the first two contests.

