Who’s Playing

Miami @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Miami 0-2; Jacksonville 1-1

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday at TIAA Bank Field. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams’ offenses combined for 890 yards last week.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Jacksonville had to settle for a 33-30 defeat against the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday. Despite the loss, the Jaguars got a solid performance out of RB James Robinson, who rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 16 carries.

Speaking of close games: Miami was close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 31-28 to the Buffalo Bills. Despite the defeat, Miami had strong showings from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who passed for two TDs and 328 yards on 47 attempts, and TE Mike Gesicki, who caught eight passes for one TD and 130 yards. Fitzpatrick had had trouble finding his footing against the New England Patriots two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

This next game is expected to be close, with Jacksonville going off at just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We’ll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Florida TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.55

Odds

The Jaguars are a 3-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Jacksonville have won both of the games they’ve played against Miami in the last six years.