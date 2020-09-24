Imola Grand Prix: Over 13,000 tickets were offered in the first phase for November’s race, and all of them were sold out.

The Imola F1 Circuit is making a return in the F1 2020 Calendar with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. It is the third Italian race track to host an F1 race this season, after Monza and Mugello.

For the first phase, a total of 13,147 tickets were offered and sold out. This is a remarkable response for the circuit where the last race was held in 2006. It was then known as the San Marino Grand Prix.

Thinking of attending an #F1 race in 2020? We’ve got detailed circuit and event guides for Nurburgring, Portimao, Imola and Istanbul Park on our site with useful information about tickets, how to get there, where to stay and more!https://t.co/1qkK5wCwWU pic.twitter.com/by9ryhHriH — GPDestinations (@GpDestinations) September 24, 2020

Imola promoter pleased at the response

Uberto Selvatico Estense, the Imola race promoter, expressed delight at the response. “The numbers for the start of the pre-sale are an exciting signal.”

Estense also added that an audience management system has been put up for the race. This will help fans follow the protocols of social distancing. Along with this, proper testing and anti-COVID regulations will be adhered to throughout the race weekend.

“It demonstrates how the fans, reassured by the audience management system already tested in Misano and Mugello with very positive safety results, can’t wait to return to the stands at Imola.”

“Social distancing and anti-COVID regulations will obviously have to be respected, but the signal is really encouraging.” The Imola circuit is known as the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari ever since Enzo Ferrari’s death in 1988.

It is situated very close to the Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello. The circuit, however, will be forever remembered for the 1994 Grand Prix, in which Aryton Senna tragically lost his life.