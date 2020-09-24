Allen Iverson has always been outspoken about things that he believes in and on tonight’s ‘All the smoke’ podcast, he made it a point to call out Jason Whitlock.

In a candid conversation with the ‘All the smoke’ crew, Allen Iverson touched upon various aspects of the NBA. He went down memory lane while speaking about the Sixers and also touched upon the current generation stars.

Obviously, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James got some airtime; however, the highlight of the podcast was a rant from Iverson.

Allen Iverson’s rant against Jason Whitlock

Midway through the podcast, Allen Iverson seemed like he wanted to blow off some steam and he did so by calling out a TV personality for all the rubbish that he had spoken and written about him in the past.

The NBA legend was quick to clarify that it wasn’t Skip Bayless that he was talking about.

Allen Iverson has a message for a certain TV personality "The way you hate me, motherf*cker I hate you too…you and your daddy." 😳

While initially Twitter users were confused as to who it could be, a few fans dug up some old articles about Iverson and thus were convinced that it was Jason Whitlock he was speaking about.

In the past, Jason Whitlock has constantly called out Iverson for his tattoos and off-court lifestyle. He went as far as to say that Iverson had destroyed the American society.

“This one guy, I know you know who I’m talking to. You know you hate me and trust me I don’t hate anybody, I hate you.” Iverson said.

It’s not Skip (Bayless). But there’s a guy who do exactly what you do, and just trust me, the way you hate me, motherf****r I hate you too. The feeling is so mutual. You don’t help me, and I don’t help you and I’m fine regardless how much you talk about me.” he added.

With Iverson having retired from the game long back, Whitlock must have really gotten into his head, for him to call him out several years later.

And from the columns Whitlock wrote about Iverson, it seems like his angst and outburst is completely valid.

For those wondering who Allen Iverson was talking about in that "All The Smoke" interview going viral, this is a column Jason Whitlock wrote about AI in 2009 for FOX Sports…

You be the judge 🧐

Seems like Iverson has reignited the feud and Jason Whitlock could come up with an answer anytime soon.