Description: GZ Vs SHN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Defining moment in the clamour for a top 4 spot in the league when these two sides clash heads.

No matter what Shanghai Shenhua try in the Chinese Super League at the moment, the side just can’t buy a win for itself. The team has massively declined, a side which makes for a dreary and languid setup at the moment.

Squirming their way to four draws on the spin, the club finds itself having foraged the most draws across both the groups. Failing to break the deadlock on six occasions, the side just about manages to hang onto the finals top 4 spot in Group A at the moment.

However, it’s a spot which could finally end up slipping out of their hands come today. Up against a resurrected Guangzhou side, Shenhua are going to find it treacherous to emulate the girt and pluck in defence which has served them so fruitfully to see the side traverse its way past rough waters across the last month.

GZ Vs SHN Fantasy Probable Winner

Where Shanghai Shenhua are scrounging for a win with the side winless in its bygone 5 fixtures in the league, Guangzhou on the other hand are punching above their weight. Invigorated, the side’s renaissance is fully underway with the team winning two of its last three clashes.

Its seen them close down the gap between them and Shenhua to one point, a deficit they’ll be looking to quell today. However, Shenhua’s defence should stand stall yet again and help the side stutter its way to way to yet another draw.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Chun and Li are both to be sitting the outing out owing to their ongoing injuries.

Shenhua will be devoid of Kim’s services who is out injured at the moment.

Guangzhou

Jiaqi Han, Yi Teng, Zeng Chao, Chen Zhechao, Tang Miao, Huang Zhengyu, Gong, Chen Zhizhao, Huapeng Wang, Chugui Ye, Chang Feiya

Shanghai Shenhua

Zeng Cheng, Feng Xiaoting, Wen Jiabao, Zhao Mingjian, Qin Sheng, Xinli Peng, Cao Yunding, Hanchao Yu, Stephan El Shaarawy, Giovanni Moreno, Baojie Zhu, Stéphane M’bia

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Guangzhou Vs Shenhua Group A

Date And Time: 24th September, Thursday- 5:30pm IST

Venue: Jinzhou Stadium, Dalian

Top Scorer

Guangzhou

Shanghai Shenhua

Bygone Encounter

Guangzhou Vs Dalian: 1-0

Shenhua Vs Suning: 0-0

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

From being one of the worst defences in Group A to letting in the solitary goal in their last couple of wins, Guangzhou credit their resurgence in defence to shot stopper Jiaqi Han. The goal-keeper has forced sides to be left miffed when taking him on owing to his refusal to let in anything past him.

Defenders

Shanghai Shenhua have been belittled across the last month and rightfully so given their downtick in form. However, one department which has managed to save face for the club is the defensive ambit, a backline which ahs emerged as one of the best defences in the group.

The side has kept two cleansheets in its foregone four draws, a period which has seen the club allow a frugal two goals past it. It’s a defence in fluent touch, a backline which can easily rifle its way to yet another shutdown today.

It sees us opt for a triad from the side, one comprising of Zhao Mingjian, Jiabao Wen and Stephane Mbia. Elsewhere, we also have the one name being ingrained in our side from Guangzhou with Shanghai Shenhua scoring just twice in their last four clashes.

Its been a disparaged period for the side to see us opt for Tang Miao from the home team.

Midfielders

Along with his defenders, CDM Xinli Peng has played a crucial role in making this Shenhua defensive setup such a formidable and lethal unit. His blocks, tackles and aerial dules make him a must have pick for this showdown.

We will be partnering him alongside the more attackingly inclined, Cao Yunding who has provided the most assists at two for the club. Huang Zhengyu will meanwhile be our pick from the home team owing to his expansive skill set which allows him to make his presence felt everyone.

Strikers

While side’s have completely fallen down infront of Shenhua’s sensational defensive setup, Dia Saba will have little such qualms. Guangzhou’s top scorer with five goals, he’s capable of overpowering any defence to see him be entrusted by us for today.

Renatinho has assisted him perfectly with two assists to make him the second selection from the side while the absence of Moreno sees us opt for Xu Yang from Shenhua.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The high likelihood of a second cleansheet on the bounce for Shenhua sees us make fullback Wen our captain while Mbia is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Han, Wen, Mbia, Miao, Mingjian, Peng, Yunding, Zhengyu, Saba, Yang, Renatinho

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.