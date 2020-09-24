Khamzat Chimaev, who at UFC Vegas 11 stole all the limelight with his 17 second KO, is seemingly ready for another bout, and has shared information regarding his next fight.

Khamzat Chimaev evidently has another fight lined up. The fighter who made his UFC debut just two months ago, has fought 3 bouts in quick succession, and has registered the quickest win hat-trick in the process. With 3 victories in 66 days, Khamzat is the most talked about name in the industry right now, yet the 26-year-old refuses to settle down, and it seems he does not want any respite to even ponder over his achievements, as he is apparently already ready to come back in the the ring again. And in line with this, Khamzat Chimaev took to Twitter to inform about his next fight.

Khamzat Chimaev’s Next Fight

Khamzat Chimaev will soon set foot in the Octagon once again, and this time he might probably headline an event. On the micro-blogging website, the Swede has hinted about a 5-Round match up, and mentioned that the date is set, and also Thanked Dana White for giving him the opportunity. However, who’s he going to face, and whether it will be at Fight Island or not, are the resounding questions that came out from his statement.

“I have a date , now they looking for other side. Five round main event Thank you @danawhite for keeping your word. Anybody. Anytime. Anywhere #KhamzatSmash.”

I have a date , now they looking for other side. Five round main event

Thank you @danawhite for keeping your word .

Anybody . Anytime . Anywhere #KhamzatSmash — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 24, 2020

As for the opponent, it was earlier speculated that after Gerald Meerschaert, Khamzat will face Brazilian veteran Demian Maia. However, some believe he’s ready to face anyone from the Top-10 section.

