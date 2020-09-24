F1 Live Stream Russian GP 2020, Start Time & Broadcast Channel: With the race set to be held in Russia, when and where to watch it.

After an exciting spectacle in Mugello and a week-long break, the Formula 1 contingent is set to travel to Sochi to make their stoppage at the Russian Grand Prix.

The last race was dominated by Lewis Hamilton, with the Mercedes driver taking away another win in Formula 1. Now, with the Sochi at the doorstep, he is set to equalize Michael Schumacher’s record of most wins.

🏆 @LewisHamilton could equal Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 race wins at Sochi Listen to the drivers’ admiration for the six-time world champion 🙌#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/KTtzrnRtPu — Formula 1 (@F1) September 24, 2020

Thus, a team of Netflix will be following him throughout the weekend to later present the closer insights of this event in their third season of ‘Drive to Survive’.

Mercedes have won all the races in Sochik, ever since the event got listed in Formula 1 calendar in 2014. With the current setup of Mercedes, it is unlikely that anybody is going to defeat them this year too.

F1 Live Stream Russian GP 2020, Start Time & Broadcast Channel

What channel is F1 Russian GP on in the UK?

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast and stream the Tuscan GP in the UK. Viewers can catch the action on Sky Sports F1 live stream channel from August 28th to 30th

If you wish to watch the race on your mobile device, live stream for the race will be available on the Sky Go app that is accessible via all possible platforms.

Friday (September 11)

Free Practice 1: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM BST

Free Practice 2: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM BST

Saturday (September 12)

Free Practice 3: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM BST

Qualifying: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM BST

Sunday (September 13)

What channel is F1 Russian GP on in the US?

ESPN holds the rights to broadcast the Tuscan GP in the US. Thus, tune into ESPN to catch the Italian 2020 Grand Prix. Hulu+Live TV is one of the OTT options and comes with 65 channels including ESPN.

Friday (September 11)

Free Practice 1: 5:00 AM – 6:30 AM ET

Free Practice 2: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM ET

Saturday (September 12)

Free Practice 3: 6:00 AM – 7:30 AM ET

Qualifying: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM ET

Sunday (September 13)

What channel is F1 Russian GP on in Canada?

In Canada, two channels will be broadcasting the race. English speaking F1 fans can catch the race on TSN, whereas French-speaking fans can watch it on RDS.

TSN Direct and RDS Direct will be streaming on the races and hence you can use that to watch the F1 Tuscan GP on your mobiles, smart TVs, tablets or consoles.

Friday (September 11)

Free Practice 1: 5:00 AM – 6:30 AM ET

Free Practice 2: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM ET

Saturday (September 12)

Free Practice 3: 6:00 AM – 7:30 AM ET

Qualifying: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM ET

Sunday (September 13)

What channel is F1 Russian GP on in Australia?

Fox Sports has the broadcast rights for the Tuscan GP in Australia. All Foxtel subscribers can thus catch the F1 Italian GP action on Fox Sports.

For viewers who wish to watch the race online, sign in to Kayo Sport for a monthly subscription of $25. Moreover, new users can opt to start with a free trial.

Friday (September 11)

Free Practice 1: 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM AEST

Free Practice 2: 11:00 PM – 12:30 PM AEST

Saturday (September 12)

Free Practice 3: 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM AEST

Qualifying: 11:00 PM – 12:30 AM AEST

Sunday (September 13)

Final Race: 11:10 PM AEST

What channel is F1 Russian GP on in India?

The STAR Sports network has the broadcast rights of the 2020 F1 season. It can also be viewed on STAR’s OTT platform Hotstar.

Friday (September 11)

Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST

Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday (September 12)

Free Practice 3: 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm IST

Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday (September 13)