Dr Disrespect potentially reveals a new Call of Duty League team. It could be based in San Diego and called the ‘San Diego Speed.’

Activision labels Call of Duty League as the “the next chapter of Call of Duty esports.” It is a global league currently with 12 teams across America and Europe. The league enjoys immense popularity and fans are always eager to catch their favorite pros in action.

Call of Duty League explained –

In the league, Pro teams compete in 5-versus-5 Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare multiplayer matches, on PlayStation®4. The professional competition features the best Call of Duty esports players from around the globe, battling for the ultimate prize: The Call of Duty League Championship. There are many challenges and city circuits happening through out the season.

The current teams are –

Atlanta Faze

Chicago Huntsmen

Dallas Empire

Florida Mutineers

London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Minnesota RøKKR

New York Subliners

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Paris Legion

Seattle Surge

Toronto Ultra

Dr Disrespect wants to form a team –

In a recent stream with Zlaner, Doc discussed CDL and going pro. Upon being quizzed about going pro, Doc responded by saying, “How about being like a team owner?” When Zlaner asked if he was foreshadowing, he said, “You might see a San Diego team.” Dr Disrespect then in his trademark style hyped up the situation by taking a call on his flip phone and said that he didn’t remember signing an NDA.

The San Diego Speed?

With news coming that from the next season we might see CDL expanding there are many new teams in the fray. Doc revealed the team name would be San Diego Speed and he would get back to investors and pros eventually. One might assume it was just Doc in his usual avatar, hyping things up. Nevertheless the news has excited his fans.

Ever since returning to YouTube Dr. Disrespect is working on collabs. He has a long history with Call of Duty as player and member of a team. The stream definitely turned a few heads in the Call of Duty community and we might not be very far from seeing Doc in the role of a team owner.