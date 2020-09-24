DLN Vs SHZ Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Winner of today’s encounter eases one step closer towards the coveted top 4 spot.

Where Shenzhen should have found themselves sitting comfortable in the top 4 at the moment, the club finds itself grovelling for a spot in the pinnacles of Group A. Things have fallen apart for the club across the last couple of wins with the side registering just two wins in its last five fixtures.

While the club has fortuitously managed to remain in pursuit of fourth place given Shenhua’s horrendous decline in form as well, Shenzhen will be well aware that they can’t afford to keep pushing their luck like this. The botch job they have unglued themselves in needs to be stalled at the earliest plausible if they are to erase the deficit refraining them from making of foray into the top 4.

Its a rut they’ll be eying to ease out of come today. Up infront of seventh placed Dalian, Shenzhen will be quietly confident of addressing the elephant in the room and finally getting the monkey off their backs.

Probable Winner

After a period of renaissance in Group A as they foraged their first wins of the season, Dalian have been quick to revert to losing ways. The side has gone without a win in its last three fixtures to once again take on the identity of sitting ducks.

However, despite being in this quagmire, the side has far from run its race. A win for them today would see them make massive strides and move all the way into 5th place.

It’s a prize which is bound to see them come hot out of the blocks for this contest. We envision this being a closely contested affair with Shenzhen just about doing enough to take home a one goal win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Shan’s injury will see the Dalian player sit out the impending fixture.

Dalian

Chong, Yanfieng, Yupeng, Sheng, Ting, Shuai, Jinxian, Hamsik, Xuri, Carrasco, Rondon

Shenzhen

G Wei, Shinar, Q Wei, Yiming, Zhen, Selnaes, Qiang, Chao, Yuanvi, Mary, Sousa

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Dalian Professional Vs Shenzhen Group A

Date And Time: 24th September, Thursday- 5:30pm IST

Venue: Dalian Sports Center Stadium, Dalian

Top Scorer

Dalian

Rondon: 8 Goals, 3 Assists

Shenzhen

Bygone Encounter

Guangzhou Vs Dalian: 1-0

Shenzhen Vs Luneng: 1-2

DLN Vs SHZ Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper

For all their issues, Shenzhen’s recent revival in the league was given birth to by their defence. From losing a bevy of matches to pulling off some decent results, the club has had Guo Wei to thank for his acumen and guile, traits which bolstered his side’s dwindling defence.

Defenders

With both the defences being identical to each other, it was extremely tricky to opt for a backline today. Both the attacks see nothing separate them as well with either side having hit the 17 goals apiece.

Our hefty contemplation of the ideal picks saw us implore the current form of both these teams. It alluded us towards Dalian’s backline owing to the recent fortitude and guile its shown.

It’s been responsible for guiding the side to four unbeaten results, a defence which has massively rekindled a side which was fast flickering. It sees us opt for all of Tong Lei who has the two assists, Marcus Danielson and Sun Guowen for the imminent matchup.

Midfielders

Marek Hamsik has not quite lit up the league as many had touted he would but he’s offered ample glimpses of what he can pull. With two goals, he has shown why he’s always a threat when venturing forward to see him become the first pick from Dalian.

The two assists for Sun Bo will see him partner up with him for this clash. Elsewhere, the opposition sees us opt for the two names as well given Shenzhen’s fast tumbling defensive setup.

Bestowed with a myriad range of attacking attributes, ones which have seen them unabatedly involve themselves in the side’s attack, both Wai-Tsun Dai and Ole Selnaes will be inducted in our setup.

Strikers

A massive reason why many are siding with Dalian today is owing to Solomon Rondon. The club’s top scorer with a gargantuan 8 goals, he’s someone who has assiduously given everything he has to his side’s attack.

The opposition meanwhile see us rope in John Mary. Their top scorer with 8 goals, he’s hit the roof with his displays, a striker who has given the best of defences cold feet.

With the four goals and one assist, Gao Lin will be his partner for the forthcoming clash.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Eight goals and three assists see Rondon be our captain while Mary is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Wei, Lei, Danielson, Guowen, Hamsik, Selnaes, Dai, Bo, Rondon, Mary, Lin

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.