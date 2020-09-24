Description: DEN Vs LAL Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Denver Nuggets emulate their semi-finals’ fight and character to register their first of the series.

For Denver Nuggets, scripting recoveries across the course of the playoffs has become the norm now. After peddling out sensational fight backs across the bygone two series, the side doled out a spitting image of those performances against the Lakers in game 3 as well.

The 114-106 triumph was a crucial win for Denver Nuggets, one which not only kept them alive in the Western Conference finals but also silenced a slew of naysayers. This is a team briming to the rim with resillinace, fortitude and grit, a side the Lakers know they need to approach extremely cautiously henceforth.

Despite their first defeat in the series though, it’s the Lakers who are still touted to progress through. Notwithstanding their foregone loss, the side has made full use of its slightly superior roster, one whose ability to deliver points across the board is serving the side fruitfully in the finals.

DEN Vs LAL Fantasy Probable Winner

Nonetheless, the Lakers will be the first to admit that things wont be so straightforward for them come today. Denver have proven to be more than an equal adversary across the finals and we envisage them pushing the Lakers all the way today as well.

What will be the sucker punch for Denver though is the Davis-James duo, one way too staunch for them to occult from scoring.

Probable Playing 5

Denver Nuggets

Grant, Paul, Jokic, Jamal, Gary

Los Angeles Lakers

James, Davis, Green, Alex, Kentavious

Match Details

NBA Conference Finals 2019-20

Match: Denver Vs Lakers Game 4

Date And Time: 23rd September, Wednesday: 6:30am

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Orlando

Best Shooter

Denver Nuggets

Jamal: Twenty Eight Points

Los Angeles Lakers

Best Ball Stealer

Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers

Bygone Encounter

Denver Vs Lakers: 114-106

Dream 11 Picks

Point Guard

Rajon Rondo’s importance in this Lakers’ juggernaut is only elevating with each passing game. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has controlled the centre of the court for his side in every clash this series, setting up points for his side, traits well alluded to in his 9 point and 8 assist performance in game 3.

Giving him company at the other end has been Alex Caruso. Although he’s not quite lining up the numbers he registered in the semi-finals, he’s someone who can come alive at any time to make him an ideal pick for us.

Shooting Guard

After a couple of solid performances, Danny Green decided it was time to revert to his inconsistent usual in game 3. He stumbled in form as he typically has all across the season but owing to his ability to shoot from the deep, he will hold onto his spot in our side.

Making up for Green’s decline in form the last time around was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He pulled off a 12 point game for the Lakers, one which saw him pull off crucial clutch points for his team.

Small Forward

Although the last two fixtures haven’t quite seen him convert his field points with efficiency, Michael Porter Jr. had made up for that with numbers elsewhere. He had 6 defensive rebounds the last time around, ones crucial to pulling off quick break points for Denver.

Power Forward

A slump defensively for Anthony Davis in game 3 was solely responsible for the Lakers’ defeat. He’s the fulcrum of his side’s defence and with him failing to protect his side’s rim as the club would have liked, Denver were able to pull off baskets with ease.

However, Davis despite having an off day, still managed to shoot 27 points in the paint to see him be inducted in our side.

Denver Nuggets’ will be praying that Jerami Grant can emulate what he did the last time around. He pulled off a sensational 26 point performance on the day, a showing which entailed windmills and spin and slams.

Centre

Nikola Jokic has been impeccable for Denver all across the series and he was at it again in game 3. The Denver centre came up with yet another double-double, one made up of 22 points and 10 rebounds to see him nail down his spot in our framework.

Star Player

Anthony Davis’ sprawling skill set will see him be our star player while Jokic is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Caruso, Rondo, Green, Kentavious, Michael, Davis, Grant, Jokic

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.