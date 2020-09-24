Dean Jones death: The former Australian batsman and current IPL commentator passed away in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones has passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Jones was part of Star Sports’ Select Dugout team which is covering the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Jones, 59, who made his international debut in 1984, ended up playing 52 Tests and 164 ODIs before playing his last international match in 1994.

In 216 international appearances, Jones had scored 9,699 runs at an average of 45.32 and a strike rate of 61.42 including 18 centuries and 60 half-centuries.

Other than playing at the highest level, Jones had also coached Afghanistan’s national team and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

“Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” Star Sports India, the host broadcasters for IPL 2020, confirmed the news of Jones’s passing in a statement.

Dean Jones death

For more cricket-related news, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here