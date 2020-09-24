Dean Jones death: The former Australian batsman and current IPL commentator passed away in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones has passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Jones was part of Star Sports’ Select Dugout team which is covering the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Jones, 59, who made his international debut in 1984, ended up playing 52 Tests and 164 ODIs before playing his last international match in 1994.

In 216 international appearances, Jones had scored 9,699 runs at an average of 45.32 and a strike rate of 61.42 including 18 centuries and 60 half-centuries.

Other than playing at the highest level, Jones had also coached Afghanistan’s national team and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

“Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” Star Sports India, the host broadcasters for IPL 2020, confirmed the news of Jones’s passing in a statement.

Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020

We are saddened to hear of the passing of the former Durham, Derbyshire and Australia batsman, Dean Jones. Our condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/qlBTLPyWgu — County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 24, 2020

Can’t believe it. Extremely sad to hear the untimely passing of Dean Jones. My heart goes out to his family. Sad day for cricket world.#RIPDeano pic.twitter.com/gUoZgVYNyg — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 24, 2020

RIP Dean Jones : Legend !!! pic.twitter.com/Ytnjq9I9AY — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 24, 2020

Can’t believe that Dean Jones has passed away suddenly. Such sad news. 2020 a year to forget! #RIPDeano — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 24, 2020

Extremely tragic and shocking. My prayers are with the friends and family of Dean Jones. RIP Sir. — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) September 24, 2020

Very shocking to hear about the demise of Dean Jones. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Rest in Peace. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hJBD4OR8kT — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 24, 2020

We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/gAAagImKeC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020

Cannot process this news. Dean Jones was the best coach I’ve ever worked with and the greatest cricketing mind. He gave me so much confidence and had so much belief in me. Cricket has lost a true legend today. I really am shocked😭 #DeanJones — Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) September 24, 2020

No, Deano. No. I am speechless. And in shock. And refusing to accept. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020

Shocking news for the global cricket fraternity. Dean Jones gone at 59. Thoughts with his family. — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) September 24, 2020

Tragic news coming from Mumbai: one of the real personalities of cricket and commentary, the Aussie who played that unforgettable innings in Chennai in 1986, Dean Jones has passed away. Loved him on air and at the crease. Saw him last night on @StarSportsIndia RIP. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 24, 2020

Absolutely devastated to hear about the demise of Dean Jones. A colossal loss to the cricketing community. His connection to Chepauk will always be cherished. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/mDHO0d76d0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 24, 2020

Shocking news coming of former Aussie cricketer Dean Jones passing away after a massive cardiac arrest — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 24, 2020

Speechless with the tragic news of the passing of my great mate and beloved cricketing man.

You will be sorely missed by your cricketing family, sincere condolences to Jane and the girls. #RIP #Deano — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 24, 2020

Absolutely shocking to hear the untimely demise of @ProfDeano just stunned. May his soul rest in peace and this bloody damn year not get any worse. Can’t believe this. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 24, 2020

My goodness. ☹️ Just a few days ago covering the IPL. Such a great player but also such a passionate cricket lover. Awful news 🙏🏽 https://t.co/neaOUGqeIp — Trent Copeland (@copes9) September 24, 2020

At a loss of words to express my grief at the passing of a man who I admired a lot. Loved chatting cricket with him. Genuinely loved the sport. 59 is not an age to go….too soon my friend. Too soon. World of cricket will be poorer in your absence. R.I.P., Deano. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2020

RIP, Dean Jones. You will be missed. — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 24, 2020

Shocking news… This year gets even worse. Was joking with Deano last week about carrying a red book with me to the match. Terrible… My heartfelt Condolences to the family. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 24, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of Dean Jones. He was always a fantastic bloke to have a yarn with around a cricket field. I remember in Canada one of his stories was so funny I actually forgot to warm up to bowl pre-game. RIP. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 24, 2020

In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing. One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room-a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room…RIP my friend. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 24, 2020

Terrible news about Dean Jones, who has died in India while working for TV on the IPL.

Fabulous batsman, original thinker, double-century in a tied Test and man who helped revolutionise white-ball strategy, fielding, running and so much else. RIP Deano. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) September 24, 2020

Tragic news. Rest in Peace, Professor. My condolences to the family of Dean Jones. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 24, 2020

Terrible news from India.

Australian cricket legend Dean Jones has died from a heart attack. — Stephen Quartermain (@Quartermain10) September 24, 2020

Can’t believe, shocked and sad to know about sudden death of Dean Jones. Rest in peace Deano! pic.twitter.com/Gx3ZqhlRbs — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) September 24, 2020

We will miss you & your voice, Professor. 🙏 Deeply saddened by the loss of commentator & former Aussie cricketer, Dean Jones. pic.twitter.com/L2nOSZdgkI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 24, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

What am I hearing of Dean Jones? He passed away, dying of a stroke in Mumbai. Shocking — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 24, 2020

Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend – Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace #RIPDeanJones 🙏 – @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/pckNBow5Sv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 24, 2020

2020 cannot get worse😭 really saddened about news on Dean Jones legendary cricketer and an even better person. — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 24, 2020

Cricketer, coach, commentator. A man with talent in abundance. Huge loss for the cricketing community. RIP, Dean Jones. pic.twitter.com/kMkdiqNEKo — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 24, 2020

Shocked to hear Deano is no more. His innovative batting and his professorial analysis in studio were always such a joy to watch. He was so full of life. Will miss watching him on TV and talking cricket with him. RIP #DeanJones — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 24, 2020

Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.

A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.

May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020

A fanastic cricketer and a commentator par excellence.

RIP Deano, you will be missed 💜 Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/qyr8k2snzz — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 24, 2020

Terrible news of Dean Jones passing away. My heartfelt Condolences to the family. 🙏🏽 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 24, 2020

Speechless n shattered #RIPDeano 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 24, 2020

