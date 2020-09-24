CSK vs DC Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – 25 September 2020 (Dubai). Two teams with a really good top-order will be up against each other in this important game of IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Chennai Super Kings have won one and lost one of their games till now in the tournament. They faced a cruel defeat in their last game against the Royals where their bowlers were smashed throughout the game. The batting form of Faf du Plessis has been a huge plus for the side and he would like to continue his top-form in this game as well. Chennai would hope that Ambati Rayudu will be fit for this game and will make their middle-order stronger.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, won their first game of the tournament in a super-over and would definitely be pumped up for this game. The performance of Marcus Stoinis as an all-rounder in the last game has given a whole new dimension to his side. Delhi’s top-order would like to make an impact in this game and team will definitely miss the services of Ravichandran Ashwin who will be out because of a shoulder injury.

Pitch Report – This pitch will not allow a high scoring contest in this game as it is a sticky surface with variable bounce. Anything between 160-170 will be a really good score on this track.

Total Game Played: 68; Batting 1st Won: 23 Batting 2nd Won: 44, N/R: 1

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Mohit Sharma, Kagiso Rabada.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Chennai Super Kings – Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Chennai Super Kings – Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, and Shreyas Iyer.

CSK vs DC Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pant is a different machine all together in the IPL and has been the highest run-scorer of the tournament since 2017. He scored 488 runs last season as well and is a clean hitter of the ball. Rishabh played a sensible knock of 31 runs in the last game and would like to play a big knock this time around.

CSK vs DC Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10 and Shreyas Iyer (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan is a very good player of the spin-bowling and was the highest run-scorer of the side last season with 521 runs under his belt whereas Iyer is also a clean hitter of the cricket ball and scored 463 runs in the last season. Dhawan failed in the last game and got run-out whereas Iyer played a sensible knock of 39 runs in the last game. Both of them are really strong players and will be picked for this game.

Shane Watson (Price 9.5), Ambati Rayudu (Price 9), and Faf du Plessis (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Faf has been absolutely fantastic in the tournament so far and has scored 130 runs in just a couple of innings with the bat. He would like to continue his top-form with the bat whereas Watson also showed some intent in the last game by scoring a quick-fire inning of 33 runs. Ambati is expected to play this game and he already has scored a half-century in the first game of the tournament. This trio is the core of Chennai’s batting and will be picked for this game.

CSK vs DC Team All-Rounders

Sam Curran (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Curran is an excellent and intelligent cricketer with both bat and the ball. He is in a top-form as well with 35 runs and 4 wickets under his belt in just a couple of games. Sam is an un-droppable option.

Marcus Stoinis (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Stoinis announced his arrival for the Capitals in some style. He scored 53 runs in just 21 balls and also picked a couple of wickets in his bowling as well which includes the heroic last over of the game. Marcus has to be picked at any cost.

CSK vs DC Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9) and Amit Mishra (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Rabada is one of the best pacers around the globe and he proved his efficiency in the IPL by picking 25 wickets last season. Kagiso was fantastic in his bowling in the last game as well whereas Mishra is the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL. He picked 11 wickets last season as well and the pitches here will assist him too. This duo will be vital for the Delhi Capitals.

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar has bowled really well for the side and has picked three wickets in the tournament so far. He will bowl in the death-overs as well and will be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kagiso Rabada and Shreyas Iyer

