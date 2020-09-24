Description: CSK Vs DC MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: CSK play their third match inside the space of a week amidst an arduous schedule.r

For Chennai Super Kings, the opening exchanges of Indian Premier League 12 have been a mixed bag. After a win against Mumbai Indians, the side tasted defeat in its ensuing second clash against Rajasthan Royals.

For CSK, nothing ever really clicked in their fixture against the Royals. From being wiped out with the ball to stumbling and tottering with the bat, the team was never in the fixture across both the innings with the Royals eventually wiping the floor with them.

However, come Delhi Capitals today and CSK will be looking to revert to winning ways. This is a side they have flourished against, winning 15 of the 21 showdowns between the two clubs till date. And given Delhi’s far from convincing win against Punjab in their season opener, a win could easily be on the cards for CSK today.

CSK Vs DC MyTeam11 Probable Winner

Embroiled in the first super over of the league, Delhi were left thanking their gods for their season opening win. In a clash which persistently switched hands before landing in Delhi’s lap at the end of the tie, Delhi had Punjab’s loss of semblance in the final stages to thank for their fortuitous win.

However, the result matters at the end of the day and with a win to get the season underway, Delhi are set to be buoyed ahead of this one. With this being CSK third clash in less than a week, Delhi will be looking to capitalise on their opponent’s tiring legs.

What will make the difference in the fixture is CSK’s more reliable batting order. Delhi are known to throw their wickets away, a plight which will see CSK register a win in this one.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

The fixture played over here yesterday showed just how wicket this is for the batsmen. Despite the matches coming in heavy, we envision the surface maintaining its identity when the team winning the toss opting to step out and chase.

Weather

Much like the opening exchanges, this will be yet another typical hot day.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 1

Average First Innings Score

161

Probable Playing 11

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings

N Jagadeesan, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals

Date And Time: 25th September, Friday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: International Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Wicket-Keeper

There might not be a more perplexing player to watch at the moment than Rishabh Pant. He’s someone who refuses to learn, someone who has refused to justify the moniker he was accorded with once.

He threw his wicket yet again against Punjab but he did manage to pull off 31 runs on the day to see us opt for him.

Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan failed to get going the last time around but this is a wicket where he’ll be allowed to open his arms. And with CSK shipping runs with the ball the last time around, we envisage Dhawan making full use of the field restrictions.

Delhi Capitals’ captain, Shreyas Iyer’s’ knock was crucial to his side’s win on the day. Despite reeling at one time with early blows leaving Delhi in a quagmire, he pulled off 39 runs to stabilise his side’s ship and stitch a pivotal stand alongside Pant.

Faf du Plessis just can’t do anything wrong at the moment for CSK at the moment. The top scorer for not only his team but in the league as well, he’s accrued a behemoth 130 runs in just two encounters to make him a must have pick.

Shane Watson is yet to go berserk for Chennai Super Kings but his 33 run knock the last time around alluded towards his ability to see him partner up with Faf.

All-Rounders

Marcus Stoinis ended up as Delhi’s match against Punjab. Providing us the shot in the arm to his side’s batting soirée, he pulled off a staggering 53 run knock, one which took Delhi to a more than respectable score.

And he returned with the ball as well to snag two wickets to make him a must have pick for us today. CSK on the other hand see us snare all-rounder Sam Curran with him being in ravishing touch with the ball to see him pull off four wickets and hold the Purple Cap at the moment.

Ravindra Jadeja had an off day the last time around but he hardly falters twice in a row. His line and length and knowhow of the game paired with this surface which will favour his brand of bowling sees the all-rounded retain his place in our setup.

Bowling Order

Kagiso Rabada needed little time to hit the ground running and get underway for Delhi. The side’s top wicket taker last season, he pulled off a couple of wickets in his first outing this season.

Deepak Chahar failed to deliver with the ball the last time around but he still managed to end up with respectable figures when compared to his counterparts. Along with a wicket to his name, the pacer makes an advent into our side with Lungi Ngidi who had a wicket as well in that clash partnering up with him.

Captain And Vice-Captain

DC Bat First: His incredible form at the moment sees Faf be our captain for the day while Curran will slot his way into our side as the vice-captain.

CSK Bat First: Faf pulled off a match winning effort in his side’s run chase against MI to see him captain our team while Curran is the vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Pant, Faf, Shane, Shreyas, Dhawan, Curran, Stoinis, Jadeja, Lungi, Deepak, Rabada

