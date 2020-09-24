CSK vs DC Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the seventh match of IPL 2020.

The seventh match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dubai tomorrow.

Having both won and lost a match in IPL 2020 so far, Chennai are at the fifth position on the points table. Delhi, on the other hand, are a place above at No. 4 after winning their only match so far.

Going by the history between the two teams, Super Kings have won 15 out of the 21 matches against Capitals since 2008. Talking about their last five matches, CSK once again flourish with four victories under their belt.

Having said that, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his men won’t be taking DC lightly by any means especially when two of their main players are expected to miss this match. As far as Capitals are concerned, they would be keen to continue their winning momentum this season.

CSK vs DC Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 21

Matches won by CSK: 15

Matches won by DC: 6

Matched played in India: 18 (CSK 13, DC 5)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (CSK 1, DC 0)

CSK average score against DC: 162

DC average score against CSK: 143

Most runs for CSK: 529 (MS Dhoni)

Most runs for DC: 185 (Rishabh Pant)

Most wickets for CSK: 13 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most wickets for DC: 9 (Amit Mishra)

Most catches for CSK: 10 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most catches for DC: 4 (Shikhar Dhawan)

Super Kings had defeated Capital by 6 wickets in their last encounter in IPL 2019. In what was the second qualifier, Chennai had sealed a 147-run chase in 19 overs on the back of half-centuries from their opening batsmen in Shane Watson (50) and Faf du Plessis (50).

After Dhoni had won the toss and chose to field, his bowlers Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh had picked a couple of wickets each.