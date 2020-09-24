Colby Covington faces flak over his comments from black UFC athletes. This past weekend, the fighter evidently passed objectionable remarks post his fight.

Colby Covington, who vanquished Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, made more headlines from his post match comments than from his main event bout. Nicknamed as Chaos, Covington is an established Welterweight, but at the same time carries a loudmouth image. And this past Saturday he showcased exactly that, when after his match, he targeted the entire “Black Lives Matter” movement and called it a Sham, he in-process fired verbal shots at LeBron James as well. Covington, a staunch follower of president Donald Trump, got all the spotlight from his comments, but now the newly promoted No.1 Welterweight fighter is receiving flak from all over, and particularly from fellow UFC professionals.

Colby Covington Faces Flak Over His Comments

Israel Adesanya, the UFC Middleweight champion hits out at mainstream media via Colby Covington. He said, “It just shows you the landscape of the media, what it is right now. “I made a joke about dropping [Yoel] Romero like the Twin Towers and everyone lost their mind, even if I said it was a joke and it was pretty funny, but people took it as I was being offensive and like, digging — but I was making a joke.

“This guy [Covington] has directly insulted my culture, my brother and many other cultures, and no one says anything, but it just shows you a mirror. Shows you a mirror to you guys.”

Similarly, Bantamweight Sijara Eubanks, also gave out her opinion on the controversial comments by Covington. She said, “Let’s be real, first and foremost. It wasn’t ‘unfortunate, It was flat-out racist, It was racist, It was disgusting. It was quite frankly disappointing. But, at the same time, the one thing I appreciate is the UFC lets whoever say whatever. They have never muzzled us as fighters. If you want to talk, if you don’t want to talk, if you want to be political, if you don’t want to be political. I have to appreciate the company lets us say what we want.”

Another fighter, who is also a part of UFC 253, put forth his take on the comments. He said, “It’s crazy that comments like that are causing more and more divide amongst the people. That’s how he gets down, but I’m not really with that and I took offense to that for sure. … [The UFC] was almost worried about my walkout song, and he’s gonna be saying stuff like that? That’s crazy.”

While, on one end Colby Covington has become a subject of criticism, but on the other he is also on his way to become one of the greatest Welterweights, and may soon receive a title shot as well.

