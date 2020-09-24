Gordon and Robyn Hayward have been blessed with their fourth child – a son, today. The baby has been named Gordon Theodore Hayward by the couple.

Hayward was initially supposed to leave the NBA bubble in Orlando to be there with wife Robyn. However, due to his ankle sprain early in the playoffs, he returned home to rehab.

This meant that Hayward spent some quality time with his family, and he decided to put his championship aspirations at top priority upon his return to the bubble.

Robyn Hayward faces the ignominy of being hounded by internet trolls

Shortly after the baby’s delivery, momma Hayward posted pictures of the newborn on Instagram. Gordon Jr was wearing a Celtics themed t-shirt with ‘Baby G’ on the back, which Robyn proudly displayed in a two-picture post. One of those pics was with the baby on his stomach to display the name on the shirt.

Some people on the Internet, however, decided that this was somehow hurtful to the baby. They believe that turning the baby over to lay on his stomach is tantamount to abuse. They took to Twitter to ridicule Robyn.

She shoved the day old baby’s face into the bed for a back picture 😭😭 celtics must pay for their crimes tonight https://t.co/kK3YTCGXth — Noor (@zainroon) September 23, 2020

I never had a baby so idk but its hilarious to imagine taking a photo of a baby, flip it over and take another pic.twitter.com/NI5JnhMhgt — Jase ☘️ ♦️ 🇦🇺 The Food Blogger 【公式】 (@GreenJase) September 23, 2020

The amount of hate people on the Internet display to strangers is sometimes ridiculous. There really is nothing harmful in a mom wanting to display her newborn to the world.

It’s not like Robyn was doing anything dangerous to her son. Yet, people find ways to ridicule and hate.