Candice LeRae set to face Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s title at NXT TakeOver. The Poison Pixie triumphed in the Battle Royal to become the #1 Contender.

William Regal announced a Women’s Battle Royal last week to determine Io Shirai’s challenger at the NXT TakeOver next month on October 4th. Several women participated in the opening match of the show. However, it was Candice LeRae who came out victorious.

Almost every woman on the roster was part of the match bar Tegan Nox, who was attacked by LeRae before the Battle Royal.

An honor and a privilege to be in the presence of the #PoisonPixie @CandiceLeRae. 🧚‍♀️ #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ySCr7Qqod8 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2020

There were several PC talents in the match whose job was to be fodder for the more established stars.

In the end, there LeRae, Kacy Catanzaro, Dakota Kai, and Shotzi Blackheart were the final four left in the match. Kai eliminated Catanzaro while Blackheart eliminated Kai. Blackheart then faced LeRae on the apron and managed to knock her off but LeRae dropped on the stairs instead. She then kicked Blackheart to the floor to earn the right to face Io.

Io Shirai and Candice LeRae have faced each other at a NXT TakeOver before. It is considered one of the better matches in NXT in 2019. With their new characters, however, there is every chance that this will be an even better match than the one they previously had.

