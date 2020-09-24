Of 3 police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting, only one has been charged with a felony offense. LeBron James expressed his dismay at this decision on Twitter.

The Breonna Taylor Case

A 26 year old hospital worker, Breonna Taylor was shot at her own house 6 times. One of those bullets was proved to be fatal in the trial. The grand jury found on examining the evidence that only one of the 3 police officers was guilty.

Ms Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was at home in bed in Louisville on 13 March, when police officers entered her apartment shortly after midnight, her family says.

The Louisville Metro Police Department narcotics officers raided her home, despite there being no warrant.

When the police did that, Breonna Taylor was in bed with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Kenneth though people had raided their apartment and hence fired his pistol.

Officials say Mr Walker’s bullet struck a police officer, Jonathan Mattingly, in the leg – an injury for which he later required surgery.

‘Black woman is most disrespected’: LeBron James’ reaction to the Breonna Taylor verdict

Given how much the NBA community has clamoured for ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’, it is understandable that they feel justice has not been served in this case.

Wanton endangerment is the lowest felony charge possible in this case and comes with a minimum sentence of 5 years.

LeBron James took to Twitter to point out how he was absolutely gutted by the decision, but wasn’t really surprised. He also vowed to protect the ‘Black Woman’ all through his life with different things to change the mindset of the society.

I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

my love to Breonna mother, family and

friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!! 😔😔🥺🥺😢😢😢😭😭😭 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

There isn’t much that can be done at this stage. The Taylor family has settled with the city of Louisville to the tune of $12 million despite pressing charges against the officials.