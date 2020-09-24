BAY Vs SEV Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Bayern Munich make an advent into today’s fixture as outright favourites to register a fourth trophy on the spin

After lifting three trophies last season, all eyes were on if Bayern Munich would be able to emulate that consummate success this time around as well. And the side from Germany showed its more than ready for the challenge by throwing open the doors of its Bundesliga soiree in emphatic fashion.

Despite stepping out onto the pitch for the first time in more than a month, Bayern Munich took off right from where they had left. The club hammered Schalke for eight unanswered goals in their season opening fixture, a pulsating display which paid a testament to the dominance the club has held over the league across the last couple of months.

Triumphing over PSG to lift the Champions League last season, Bayern Munich are now vying to lift the much coveted for UEFA Super Cup. Winning thirty out of their last thirty one fixtures in the footballing arena, Bayern Munich rightfully make a foray into this contest as outright favourites.

Probable Winner

Registering their sixth Europa League trophy after getting the better of Inter Milan in a five goal thriller, Sevilla will be stepping out in the Super Cup for the fourth time today. Despite their frequent appearances, the club has failed to win this revered trophy till date.

And it’s a record which they won’t be able to better today either. Bayern Munich are way too strong a team, a side which will end up with yet another trophy in its kitty today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Tanguy is injured for Bayern Munich for the day’s fixture.

Bayern Munich

Neuer, Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

Sevilla

Bono, Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero, Rakitic, Gudelj, Fernando, Suso, De Jong, Ocampos

Match Details

UEFA Super Cup 2020

Match: Bayern Munich Vs Sevilla

Date And Time: 25th September, Friday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Puskas Arena

Top Goal Scorer

Bayern Munich

Sevilla

Bygone Encounter

Bayern Munich Vs Schalke: 8-0

Sevilla Vs Inter Milan: 3-2

BAY Vs SEV Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper

Sevilla’s Bono will be inducted into our framework as the goal-keeper for this encounter. The goal-keeper is up against a staunch attacking setup, one he’ll need to dig deep into his repertoire to stave and keep his side in the encounter.

Defenders

We begin with Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich for this contest. The versatile defenders might be categories as a defender but he’ll be plying his skill set in the more conventional CDM docket as has been the typical case across the foregone editions.

It’s a bill he’s fit so perfectly courtesy of his versatile bag of skills. He is more than adept at contributing across the park, something well epitomised with the two assists he had against Schalke.

Whilst everyone knew what Alphonso Davies is capable of, the Bayern Munich man truly came alive in the Champions League. Torching his way past Barcelona’s defence to toy with them in the semi-finals, he makes for a must have pick.

Benjamin Pavard has an akin attacking penchant, one which sees him wrap up the trio of picks from the side for this one.

Midfielders

Leroy Sane hit the ground running instantly for Bayern Munich. He pulled off a goal and assist for the side against Schalke, a performance which sees us opt for his services.

After making massive headway last season with 11 goals, Serge Gnabry showed he’s here for the long haul. Putting in a real shift against Schalke, he scored a hattrick in his side’s first clash of the season.

We have Thomas Muller slot in next to him after he raked in the most number of assists for his club at a staggering twenty one. Elsewhere, Sevilla’s first pick in this slot will be new signing Ivan Rakitic with the midfielder returning to the club after departing for Barcelona.

Fernando will be partnering him up for the fixture. With Sevilla set to come across a barrage of repeated wave after wave of attacking plays, Fernando’s gallantry and pluck will be required in abundance to parry away these lethal attacks.

Strikers

Last season’s Champions League top scorer, Robert Lewandowksi was an instant pick for us today. Sevilla will on the other hand see us rope in Luke de Jong with him coming alive in the Europa League to score thrice in the club’s last two fixtures last term.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Robert’s goal at the weekend will see him captain our side while Serge is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Bono, Davies, Pavard, Kimmich, Muller, Sane, Serge, Fernando, Ivan, Jong, Robert

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.