The verdict of the Breonna Taylor shooting case was declared today. Jalen Rose came onto the ESPN set with an intent to speak his mind about it, and he did so.

Today a grand jury brought no charges against 2 of the police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting. Protests are reigniting following the announcement and there’s no way of telling what will happen in the coming days.

The NBA players have constantly voiced their opinion about the case and how justice needs to be served. However, with tonight’s verdict, a lot of the players feel that the correct verdict hasn’t been dished out by the jury.

Jalen Rose’s halftime show message about Breonna Taylor case and verdict

Prior to speaking about justice for Breonna Taylor during halftime, Jalen Rose also did the same during the pregame show.

“I just want people to know that Blacks are hurting — and as we relate it to sports, that sports that are predominantly Black — the NBA, the WNBA and the NFL — players are performing with heavy hearts.” Jalen Rose said.

“We’re still showing up to try and do our jobs. And I can’t lie to you all. I was looking in my closet like, ‘I am going to wear something fresh today because if I say something to get me fired, at least would look crisp.” he added

This was what he said during the halftime show just before the channel cut to commercial.

He let out a cry about arresting the cops that killed Breonna Taylor

The Breonna Taylor case

Breonna Taylor was shot at her own house 6 times. One of those bullets was proved to be fatal in the trial. 3 police officers had entered her house, but only 1 of them was found guilty by the jury.

The incident happened when police officers broke into her house while she was in bed with her boyfriend. Fearing a break in, her boyfriend used his pistol, and in response the police officers shot Breonna Taylor.

The police fired off around 20 rounds in retaliation.