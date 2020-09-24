Due to a Redditor’s investigations and subsequent findings of what could be the specs of Big Navi, its safe to say that we may have some more surprises in store for us.

The findings suggest that it would be wise not to count out AMD from the GPUs race just yet. The Big Navi GPU seems to be good enough to draw the attention back from the 30 series cards to itself.

The specs suggest that the information may be of the Big Navi and the Navi 22.

The GPU’s details were codenamed Sienna Cichlid(Navi 21 or Big Navi) and Navy Flounder(Navi 22 or 23). After having a look at the details, the following things become clear:

The Big Navi will be an 80 CU(Computing Unit) chip while the Navi 22 (or 23) will be a 40 CU(Computer Unit) chip. According to the document, the memory bus of Big Navi will be 256-bit. The memory bus of Navi 22 will be 192-bit.

A memory bus width basically controls the number of memory chips that can be placed on the card. A GPU with 256-bit bus means that it has 8 memory chips minimum. A 192-bit will have a minimum of 6 memory chips. The more the memory chips, the more the VRAM of the GPU.

What this could mean is that the Big Navi can have a VRAM that is more than RTX 3080. This obviously doesn’t have to mean a lot as the 2080 Ti also has more VRAM than the 3080. However, due to the Navi Cards being 2nd Generation graphics cards as well, this will probably allow more room for competition between Nvidia and AMD.

Outtakes

The information found is not official, so, taking it with a grain of salt would be wise. However, from the information, it looks as if AMD has prepared the Big Navi to provide competition to the RTX 3080. The Navi 22(or 23) could be a possible replacement for the Radeon RX 5700 XT. It is still a month before the Navi cards are released so the best we can do is wait with bated breaths.