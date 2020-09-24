AMD SAPPHIRE OGA Dota PIT : OGA Dota Pit S3 Semi-Final: Nisha leads Secret’s 2-0 win over Na’Vi to secure spot in upper-bracket final. The 1st series of the day between Na’Vi & Secret was short, yet spectacular. Read more to find out details about the game, the next series & all the excitement in OGA Dota Pit.

Na’Vi’s impressive 2-0 run against Nigma was quickly put to an end by Secret. In both game, Secret out-picked their opponents with some clever heroes like Elder Titan and a support Dragon Knight. Na’Vi simply weren’t able to keep up to Secret’s tempo. Eventually, Secret beat Na’Vi into submission within 25 minutes in both the games.

In the first game, Nisha stomped the game on the Templar Assassin. His opposite number’s Shadow Fiend was giving him a run for his money in the lane until Nisha got the upper hand with a kill in the 7th min. With a big swing in momentum, Secret collapsed around the mid-tower and became one giant pushing machine.

Also Read: Navi Dota 2 Roster : Natus Vincere picks up FlyToMoon’s roster on trail basis to compete in ESL One Germany

The 2nd semi-final of the day is between Team Liquid & Alliance. The winner of this game will face Secret in the upper-bracket final tomorrow. The loser will be moving to Round 2 of the lower-bracket, where they will face either 5men or OG.