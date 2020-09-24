AMD SAPPHIRE OGA Dota PIT: OGA Dota Pit S3: Alliance defeat Liquid & reach upper-bracket final. In the 2nd semi-final of the AMD Sapphire OGA Dota Pit S3, Alliance secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Liquid. Read more to find out the details of the game & the upcoming fixtures.

After a hard-fought victory in the first round against 2-time TI champions OG, Alliance comprehensively defeated Liquid in the upper-bracket semi-final. Alliance players “Handsken” and “Limp” combined in the first game to overrun Liquid within their own base. The first game barely lasted for 30 minutes before Liquid called GG.

Also Read: AMD SAPPHIRE OGA Dota PIT : OGA Dota Pit Semi-final: Nisha leads Secret’s 2-0 win over Na’Vi to secure spot in upper-bracket final

In the 2nd game, it was Nikobaby on his favorite hero, Faceless Void, who did not have the easiest of starts. His itemization is really what helped Alliance crush their opponents. Despite being a long, drawn out game which lasted over 50-minutes, Alliance won and have secured a spot in the upper-bracket final against Secret. The winner of this game will qualify directly to the Grand Finals.

We had @NikoDOTA get a bit bored and tried to 1v5 but in the end we still keep a dry clean sheet with a nice 2-0 win!🙌

GG’s @TeamLiquid!#LongLiveAlliance #OGADOTAPIT pic.twitter.com/EnL7WROl3E — Alliance @ 🏡🎮 (@theAllianceGG) September 24, 2020

Nigma and VP.Prodigy face off in the next game with the threat of elimination. The winner of this series will face team Liquid in the lower-bracket R2 game.