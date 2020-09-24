A huge Welterweight fight is added in the UFC 255 fight card. UFC 255 is scheduled to take place on November 21, 2020.

UFC 255, which will take place in November is shaping up at a rapid pace. The fight card which already seems stacked up, gets another impetus in the form of Welterweight fight between Robbie Lawler and Mike Perry. Though the fight won’t get the tag of a feature fight, since both men’s and women’s Featherweight titles will be on the line at the event, but still it will certainly garner substantial interest from the enthusiasts.

Mike Perry vs. Robbie Lawler is booked for UFC 255 on Nov. 21, according to multiple sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 24, 2020

UFC 255: Robbie Lawler Vs. Mike Perry

Robbie Lawler, 38, is going through a difficult phase in his career. The former Welterweight champion is on a four-match losing streak, and a lot will be at stake for him in this encounter, however, he is still one of the greats of the sport, and is at that stage of his career, where he has nothing to prove. Mike Perry, on the other hand will enter the arena, possibly in a better state. The 29-year-old, would be motivated to repeat the same performance that he showcased back in June, against Mickey Gall.

The match-up is not randomly made, there is a build-up to it as well. In the past Mike Perry has called out Robbie Lawler several times, and in 2019 he even desired to face him at UFC 245. His wish finally gets granted, though not at the event of his choice, but still indeed at a marquee event.

Click Here For More UFC News