Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st If you click on a mock draft over the next few weeks, it’s going to feature Lawrence to the Jets at No. 1 overall. Just preparing you.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd This pick is not a knock on Teddy Bridgewater, who’s actually been pretty good through two weeks. It’s just that Fields represents so much more upside at the game’s most vital position.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd Losing Deandre Baker is a major bummer for the Giants organization, and his off-field transgressions have left a gaping hole in the team’s secondary. Surtain is a tall, imposing outside cornerback with NFL bloodlines.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st The Dolphins bolster their pass rush with the towering and athletic Rousseau, who can win from anywhere on the defensive line.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Dream come true for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Sewell and Jonah Williams will be outstanding bookend blockers for Cincinnati’s young quarterback for a very long time.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st Washington has the league’s best defensive DVOA through two weeks — imagine that. It’s time for the club to turn its attention to the offense. Chase and Terry McLaurin would be a nightmare of a duo for opposing secondaries to cover.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st At this point, the Jaguars should be content with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The secondary still needs major work, even with a strong start from first-round cornerback C.J. Henderson. Easy pick here.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st At this rate, Matt Patricia is not going to be the Lions head coach in 2021. But I don’t think the new hire will immediately kick Matthew Stafford to the curb. If anything, Detroit is in dire need of quality playmakers at the linebacker spot, and Parsons is exactly that.

Wake Forest • Sr • 6’5″ / 285 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

28th POSITION RNK

3rd The Broncos need to address the future of the edge-rusher spot given Von Miller’s age and the fact he’ll be returning from a serious injury next year. Basham is big, powerful, and bendy around the corner.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd The Dolphins can’t pass on Davis here, the consensus top guard in the class who will help round out ample investment up front for the early stages of the Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami.

TCU • Soph • 5’8″ / 178 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

66th POSITION RNK

4th The Falcons secondary is a mess, and Washington is a do-it-all safety who makes plays from the deep middle, down in the slot as a cornerback, and against the run.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

5th This absolutely could be when the Vikings pull the trigger on a quarterback of the future given Kirk Cousins’ brutal start to the season. But in this mock, Minnesota gives it one more go with him at quarterback and picks another receiver in the first round to bolster the environment around the veteran passer.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

1st Holland provides stunning play-making ability from any position in the secondary thanks to amazing instincts. The Eagles need a game-changer at the safety position to move the defense forward.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’3″ / 305 lbs The Chargers got a fantastic NFL debut from Justin Herbert and must turn their attention to the future of the left tackle spot. Slater is a stud.

Alabama • Jr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

2nd Moses has looked like a first-round pick for years, and he’s primed for a big season at Alabama coming off his ACL injury. Given Malcolm Smith’s age, Cleveland should think long-term at the linebacker spot.

Washington • Jr • 6’3″ / 293 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

3rd Onwuzurike and Maurice Hurst would formulate a super-disruptive interior pass-rushing duo in Las Vegas.

Minnesota • Soph • 6’2″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

2nd Can’t get off this pairing right now. Bateman plays a lot like Allen Robinson, and with Mitchell Trubisky’s confident start, Chicago stays away from quarterback. For now.

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st Pitts is the most dangerous receiving weapon at the tight end spot in this class. Regardless of who’s quarterbacking the Colts in the future, he’ll love an athletic specimen like Pitts on the roster.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd The Titans need another big body next to rising star Jeffery Simmons at defensive tackle. Wilson is a tall, athletic run-stopping monster with the hand work to win as a pass rusher too.

Alabama • Sr • 6’6″ / 312 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

41st POSITION RNK

10th It’d be a flip from left to right tackle for Leatherwood, but the Patriots need to fortify the right side of the line, and the Alabama star is easily the best available at the position here.

Texas • Jr • 6’7″ / 309 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

26th POSITION RNK

5th We’re leaning toward the Jaguars building around Gardner Minshew. Cosmi is an outstanding pass protector who just needs to get a little stronger.

Alabama • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

1st I have a hunch the Cardinals are gong to be just fine on offense. With Barmore, they’d add a long, powerful pass rusher to the defensive line.

Washington State • Soph • 6’7″ / 324 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

n/a POSITION RNK

n/a Going off the radar here with Lucas, a pass-protecting specialist from Washington State to block for Tom Brady — and the future Buccaneers quarterback. Donovan Smith hasn’t gotten off to a good start in Tampa this season.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

3rd Too good of a prospect-team pairing to not include in this mock. Wade is an electric mover covering the slot and has a chance to show his ability as an outside cornerback this year. Six Ohio State cornerbacks have been picked in the first round of the past five drafts.

Michigan • Sr • 6’4″ / 272 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

46th POSITION RNK

4th Paye was No. 1 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, and past recipients of that distinction include supreme athletes like Saquon Barkley and Myles Garrett. Buffalo must think ahead at the edge spot, and the Michigan star would make plenty of sense at this juncture of the first round.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Brutal week on the injury front for San Francisco. With Kendrick, they get an eventual replacement for Richard Sherman who learns from the potential Hall of Famer to start his career.

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd Imagine Moore in this offense, a unit that’s gotten off to a blistering start in 2020. He’s a big play waiting to happen and wouldn’t have to be a No. 1 wideout with Davante Adams in the mix.

TCU • Jr • 6’2″ / 208 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

2nd The Cowboys have to continue to build their secondary, and Moehrig is a ballhawking safety on the back end.



Trey Lance



QB

North Dakota State • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

3rd I think it’ll be hard for Lance to go early in Round 1 without a full season of film this year, but the Saints jump at the opportunity to get their Drew Brees replacement.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd The Chiefs have a need on the interior of their offensive line, and Smith would represent amazing value this late in Round 1.

Alabama • Jr • 6’1″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

4th Smith would give Lawrence a reliable wideout who can get open at any level of the field and is a smooth athlete.