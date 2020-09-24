If you click on a mock draft over the next few weeks, it’s going to feature Lawrence to the Jets at No. 1 overall. Just preparing you.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 228 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This pick is not a knock on Teddy Bridgewater, who’s actually been pretty good through two weeks. It’s just that Fields represents so much more upside at the game’s most vital position.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 203 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Losing Deandre Baker is a major bummer for the Giants organization, and his off-field transgressions have left a gaping hole in the team’s secondary. Surtain is a tall, imposing outside cornerback with NFL bloodlines.
Miami (FL)
• Soph
• 6’7″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins bolster their pass rush with the towering and athletic Rousseau, who can win from anywhere on the defensive line.
Oregon
• Jr
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Dream come true for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Sewell and Jonah Williams will be outstanding bookend blockers for Cincinnati’s young quarterback for a very long time.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Washington has the league’s best defensive DVOA through two weeks — imagine that. It’s time for the club to turn its attention to the offense. Chase and Terry McLaurin would be a nightmare of a duo for opposing secondaries to cover.
Virginia Tech
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 207 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
At this point, the Jaguars should be content with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The secondary still needs major work, even with a strong start from first-round cornerback C.J. Henderson. Easy pick here.
Penn State
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 244 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
At this rate, Matt Patricia is not going to be the Lions head coach in 2021. But I don’t think the new hire will immediately kick Matthew Stafford to the curb. If anything, Detroit is in dire need of quality playmakers at the linebacker spot, and Parsons is exactly that.
Wake Forest
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 285 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Broncos need to address the future of the edge-rusher spot given Von Miller’s age and the fact he’ll be returning from a serious injury next year. Basham is big, powerful, and bendy around the corner.
Ohio State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 313 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins can’t pass on Davis here, the consensus top guard in the class who will help round out ample investment up front for the early stages of the Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami.
TCU
• Soph
• 5’8″
/ 178 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Falcons secondary is a mess, and Washington is a do-it-all safety who makes plays from the deep middle, down in the slot as a cornerback, and against the run.
Alabama
• Jr
• 5’10”
/ 182 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
This absolutely could be when the Vikings pull the trigger on a quarterback of the future given Kirk Cousins’ brutal start to the season. But in this mock, Minnesota gives it one more go with him at quarterback and picks another receiver in the first round to bolster the environment around the veteran passer.
Oregon
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Holland provides stunning play-making ability from any position in the secondary thanks to amazing instincts. The Eagles need a game-changer at the safety position to move the defense forward.
Northwestern
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 305 lbs
The Chargers got a fantastic NFL debut from Justin Herbert and must turn their attention to the future of the left tackle spot. Slater is a stud.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 240 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Moses has looked like a first-round pick for years, and he’s primed for a big season at Alabama coming off his ACL injury. Given Malcolm Smith’s age, Cleveland should think long-term at the linebacker spot.
Washington
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 293 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Onwuzurike and Maurice Hurst would formulate a super-disruptive interior pass-rushing duo in Las Vegas.
Minnesota
• Soph
• 6’2″
/ 210 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Can’t get off this pairing right now. Bateman plays a lot like Allen Robinson, and with Mitchell Trubisky’s confident start, Chicago stays away from quarterback. For now.
Florida
• Jr
• 6’6″
/ 240 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Pitts is the most dangerous receiving weapon at the tight end spot in this class. Regardless of who’s quarterbacking the Colts in the future, he’ll love an athletic specimen like Pitts on the roster.
Florida State
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 305 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans need another big body next to rising star Jeffery Simmons at defensive tackle. Wilson is a tall, athletic run-stopping monster with the hand work to win as a pass rusher too.
Alabama
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 312 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
10th
It’d be a flip from left to right tackle for Leatherwood, but the Patriots need to fortify the right side of the line, and the Alabama star is easily the best available at the position here.
Texas
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 309 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
We’re leaning toward the Jaguars building around Gardner Minshew. Cosmi is an outstanding pass protector who just needs to get a little stronger.
Alabama
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 310 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
I have a hunch the Cardinals are gong to be just fine on offense. With Barmore, they’d add a long, powerful pass rusher to the defensive line.
Washington State
• Soph
• 6’7″
/ 324 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
n/a
POSITION RNK
n/a
Going off the radar here with Lucas, a pass-protecting specialist from Washington State to block for Tom Brady — and the future Buccaneers quarterback. Donovan Smith hasn’t gotten off to a good start in Tampa this season.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Too good of a prospect-team pairing to not include in this mock. Wade is an electric mover covering the slot and has a chance to show his ability as an outside cornerback this year. Six Ohio State cornerbacks have been picked in the first round of the past five drafts.
Michigan
• Sr
• 6’4″
/ 272 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
4th
Paye was No. 1 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, and past recipients of that distinction include supreme athletes like Saquon Barkley and Myles Garrett. Buffalo must think ahead at the edge spot, and the Michigan star would make plenty of sense at this juncture of the first round.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 190 lbs
Brutal week on the injury front for San Francisco. With Kendrick, they get an eventual replacement for Richard Sherman who learns from the potential Hall of Famer to start his career.
Purdue
• Soph
• 5’9″
/ 180 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Imagine Moore in this offense, a unit that’s gotten off to a blistering start in 2020. He’s a big play waiting to happen and wouldn’t have to be a No. 1 wideout with Davante Adams in the mix.
TCU
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 208 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cowboys have to continue to build their secondary, and Moehrig is a ballhawking safety on the back end.
Trey Lance
QB
North Dakota State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 226 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
I think it’ll be hard for Lance to go early in Round 1 without a full season of film this year, but the Saints jump at the opportunity to get their Drew Brees replacement.
Tennessee
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Chiefs have a need on the interior of their offensive line, and Smith would represent amazing value this late in Round 1.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 175 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
Smith would give Lawrence a reliable wideout who can get open at any level of the field and is a smooth athlete.
Miami (FL)
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 245 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
Roche projects as the perfect stand-up rush linebacker in Baltimore’s 3-4 base defense.