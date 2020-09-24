|
Yes, the Jets have Sam Darnold, but in all likelihood they will be breaking in a new head coach and it is not unreasonable to think he will want his own quarterback. New York has a lot of issues but it is difficult to justify passing on Lawrence.
The Panthers have a lot of young defensive pieces that they are breaking in this season. Teddy Bridgewater is the quarterback for now but Matt Rhule can not pass on the opportunity to take a franchise quarterback in favor of a 27-year-old quarterback on his third team.
Penei Sewell is a special talent at offensive tackle. As much as I was a Jonah Williams stan, I also understand the option to move him to right tackle or inside. Cincinnati has a lot of issues along the offensive line so you add talent and worry about how it fits later.
If Dwayne Haskins is the future in Washington, then the team needs to add pieces around him. Brandon Scherff is dealing with an injury now but the other interior offensive line positions are still up in the air as well. Wyatt Davis would fill one of those positions.
In all honesty, there are only six prospects that look like sure fire top-10 talents right now. Five of them went off the board with the first five picks and the other is Trey Lance. Caleb Farley is a player that has the potential to get into that group. The issue is that he has opted out of the season and it may be difficult to cement his spot.
Denver provided Drew Lock with all the offensive weapons that he could possibly need to succeed. The next phase of the process is providing him with an offensive line capable of keeping him upright. The issue is on the edge, where Radunz would help.
Miami would plug and play Christian Barmore opposite Christian Wilkins. The Dolphins spent a lot of money to upgrade several positions along the defensive front but those new acquisitions will need to be replaced soon.
Atlanta signed Dante Fowler Jr. to a lucrative contract this offseason but he has not made a consistent impact at either of his two spots. Gregory Rousseau is not the flawless prospect that many project, but he is still learning the position and has a lot of raw talent.
Philadelphia did well to add Darius Slay, and its defensive front should be one of the best in football. The linebacker unit still needs a lot of work. The Eagles went from having one of the most loaded rosters in the league to having several primary needs in a hurry.
Cleveland has made it clear that the team is not comfortable with its pass rushing options opposite Myles Garrett. Quincy Roche is the most polished right now and should provide an immediate impact for the AFC North franchise.
Indianapolis has added a difference maker at every level of its defense except the secondary. Rock Ya-Sin is slowly coming around but the team needs another bonafide baller at cornerback. Tyson Campbell has some of that flash and swagger that’s missing.
The hope is that Deonte Brown provides more stability than this year’s first-round offensive line selection, Isaiah Wilson. The Titans appear to have a good battery with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry so it is time to amp up that rushing attack with a mauler like Brown.
Jevon Holland is a leader that flies around and makes plays. A.J. Bouye is gone. Jalen Ramsey is gone. Tashaun Gipson is gone. Ronnie Harrison is gone. Jacksonville got the party started with C.J. Henderson in 2020 but that unit needs a lot more.
Marcedes Lewis has been throwing guys around as a blocker but Jace Sternberger has not popped the way I expected this year. They want a consistent pass-catching tight end to throw out on the field and Pat Freiermuth fits the bill.
Shaun Wade is a big, physical cornerback that fits the attitude of that Pittsburgh defense. He was a field cornerback last season but projects to the boundary. Some have concerns about that transition but his ability to open his hips and run with receivers suggests that he will handle the vertical assignment well.
There are more directions for Dallas to go than anyone imagined. Linebacker and defensive line could also be choices here. The offensive line is a mess. One thing that we know is the quarterback, running backs and wide receivers are settled.
Tremaine Edmunds is a monstrous, physical linebacker with elite athleticism. Nick Bolton is a rangy sideline-to-sideline linebacker that would stack tackles like Legos. A young, entertaining defense becomes even moreso.
Tristan Wirfs has looked really good on the right side but Donovan Smith has been a turnstile. Tampa Bay will need to upgrade that spot if his play continues or Tom Brady’s time in Florida will be short-lived. Alex Leatherwood could man the starting role opposite Wirfs.
New York gets Trevor Lawrence and now it welcomes Jaylen Waddle. Waddle’s speed has speed. His route-running may not be as polished as Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy or Devonta Smith but his playmaking ability would compete with the best of them.
Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater and Ohio State’s Josh Myers are a few other interior offensive linemen that could come into play here. Kansas City has options but the offensive line should be a priority for them moving forward.
Chris Olave may not be the most talented wide receiver on the board but Lamar Jackson could trust him to be in the right position. The NFL has seen polished route-runners make a fluid transition from college football. Olave is a polished route-runner that should contribute immediately for the contender.