Yusuf Pathan IPL 2020 team: The veteran Indian all-rounder is known for his hard-hitting ability especially in white-ball cricket.

Veteran all-rounder Yusuf Pathan has been a tried and tested face in the extravagant Indian Premier League. The 37-year old player is well-known for his ability to finish innings in white-ball cricket in addition to being handy with his off-breaks.

The last time Pathan played competitive cricket was during the last season of Ranji Trophy. In seven first-class matches for Baroda this season, the right-hand batsman had scored 245 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 67.12 including a lone half-century.

Before the Ranji Trophy, Pathan had represented Baroda in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. In 10 T20s, Pathan had scored 136 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 116.23.

Throwing light on Pathan’s IPL 2020 team, it is worth mentioning that he remained unsold in the auction which happened before IPL 2020. After being released by his last franchise in Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pathan had unsuccessfully entered the auction with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Spending the last two years at Hyderabad, Pathan scored 300 runs in 25 T20s for them at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 122.45.

Overall, Pathan has scored 3,204 runs in 174 IPL matches at an average of 29.13 and a strike rate of 142.97 including one century and 13 half-centuries. Having last hit a half-century in IPL 2017 sort of hasn’t worked in Pathan’s favour.

As far as his bowling is concerned, Pathan’s 42 IPL wickets have come at an average of 33.69, an economy rate of 7.40 and a strike rate of 27.31.

Pathan, who still remains an active domestic cricketer, would be looking forward to make a mark in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy to register an IPL comeback in the years to come.