Following the Game 3 loss, a reporter told LeBron James how there is a narrative that his position incites violence against police officers.

LeBron James has been an active voice against the police brutality that has been happening for so long. People are misinterpreting what he said and they’re taking it to as he is against the Police.

LeBron recently expressed his condolences towards the officers who were shot and the need for non-violence. At the same time, the LA County sheriff asked him to contribute towards the reward, while implying LBJ’s words incite violence against the police. The reporter asked LeBron what his reaction was when he found out those two things are connected.

“I have never condoned violence” responds LeBron James

LeBron James responded to the reporter by stating he has never condoned violence in his 35 years, never once. LeBron went on to say why he raises his voice against the police brutality around.

He grew up in the area which people call the ‘ghetto’ and he’s seen countless number of people being racially profiled, just for being black. He continues by saying that not all police officers are bad, but when he has to speak about the incidents, they are the common denominator.

Important question and important answer tonight from LeBron postgame: pic.twitter.com/0y5NZhqmfn — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 23, 2020

“Never have. But I also know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong, and I grew up in the inner city in a Black community in what we call the hood or the ghetto, however you want to picture it. And I’ve seen a lot of counts first hand of a lot of Black people being racially profiled because of our color.

“And I’ve seen it throughout my whole life. And I’m not saying that all cops are bad because, I actually throughout high school and things of that nature, I’m around them all the time and they’re not all bad.” he added.

“I have no comments for the sheriff,” responds LeBron

LeBron James said he has no comments for the LA County Sheriff asking him to contribute $350,000 towards the reward.

LeBron in the end says that he never condones violence against anyone, no matter their color or ethnicity. James says, “that(violence) is never the way to get the world or America to what we want it to be.”