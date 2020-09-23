WWE announced on Wednesday that Joe Laurinaitis, better known as Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal, has died at the age of 60. Animal was one half of arguably the greatest tag team in professional wrestling history, the Road Warriors, with longtime partner Hawk, who passed away in 2003.

The Road Warriors, also known as the Legion of Doom, were famous for their intensity and power in the ring, and they won tag team titles across the world before eventually coming to WWE in 1990, where they became two-time tag team champions. The team was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with legendary manager Paul Ellering in 2011.

WWE stars paid tribute to Animal on social media.