WWE Clash of Champions 2020: Time, Match Card, Broadcast Channels and Live Streaming Details. When and where to watch WWE Clash of Champions?

Normally all the titles within a promotion should be defended on a pay per view. That is not always the case though, especially when you have 10 titles including the 24/7 Championship on the main roster. WWE Clash of Champions serves as the one night of the year when all titles are defended.

As expected, this is one stacked card with several mouth watering clashes on offer such as Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton and the triple threat match between Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles. Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso is another encounter many fans cannot wait to see.

That said however, there are a few matches on the card that fans have seem one too many times and could have done without. Regardless, this promises to be a fun night of wrestling with loads to look forward to.

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Match Card

Asuka © vs. Zelina Vega – WWE Raw Women’s Championship match

When and where to watch WWE Clash of Champions 2020?

Venue: Clash of Champions will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date: September 27, 2020 (US) September 28 (UK and India)

Time: 7pm ET/4pm PT (US) 12am (UK) 4:30am IST (IND)

The Kick-off show will take place an hour before the scheduled start of the main show.

You can watch WWE Clash of Champions 2020 on the WWE Network. New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

If you are in the US and do not have the WWE network, then you’ll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch.

If you are in the UK and without a WWE network subscription you can buy WWE Clash of Champions on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office.

Viewers in India can watch it live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India.

