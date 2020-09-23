The Lakers had a bad first half against the Nuggets in Game3, mainly the first 7 minutes or so of the 2nd quarter. Alex Caruso had an airball that hit the top of the backboard.

The Denver Nuggets came out in Game 3 with a vengeance. They’ve looked like the better team of the two for the last 2 halves of the series. After a first quarter that was neck to neck, the Nuggets surged to a double digit lead in the second quarter with a 17-2 run. This was all compiled, surprisingly, with mainstay Jokic on the bench.

Skip Bayless on Alex Caruso’s terrible backboard shot

During the dry scoring spell that the Lakers had during the first 7 minutes of the second quarter, Alex Caruso threw up one of the worst shots in the bubble.

Receiving a pass from Rondo on a baseline cut, one would have expected Caruso to go up for the layup. Instead, he threw up one of the most disappointing behind-the-backboard floaters you’ll ever see.

Skip Bayless too called out Alex Caruso for his abysmal shot, terming it worse than an ‘airball’.

CaruShow, what are you DOING??? That was worse than an air ball. That shot went behind the backboard. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 23, 2020

Also Read: ‘He the real GOAT’: Anthony Davis trolls and lauds Lakers teammate Alex Caruso after Game 2 win vs Nuggets

Alex Caruso may have just taken the worst shot in NBA history pic.twitter.com/AdjTS0dwmT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2020

The Lakers were able to claw back for a bit in the period after that, cutting a 17-point deficit to 10 points at halftime. They were also impressive to start the 3rd quarter off, forcing the Nuggets to take an early timeout after cutting the deficit to 5.

But thereafter, the Nuggets saw them off in impressive fashion for the rest of the period, finishing with an 18-point lead heading into the 4th.

The Nuggets will be looking to make history a third time in these playoffs by beating the Lakers and making their first Finals series.