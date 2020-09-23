The Wolverine Spawn Spots, a host of lethal powers and a great ability when you beat him, make Wolverine the most exciting boss in the game.

After Dr Doom and Ironman, Wolverine is Fortnite latest addition to the game’s boss squad for season 4. He is a part of the major new 14.20 Fortnite update. Now, if any of you have faced Dr Doom and Ironman, you’ll know that the latter is much harder to beat. Well, buckle up because with Wolverine you’re in for an even rougher ride!

The Wolverine Spawn Spots and rules.

First of all, let’s begin with the hot topic of the day. Where can you find him? Well, the answer to that is pretty simple on the surface – The Weeping Woods. However, if you ask us where EXACTLY to find him, we’re just as lost as you are. That’s because Wolverine has no specific spawn spot in the weeping woods. He can spawn at any random spot and prowls around through the whole area. So, you’re going to have to sniff him out.

Wolverine: The hardest boss to beat.

Now, many of you may be rather irritated at the delay that these random spawns will cause you in slaying him. However, it’s a blessing in disguise because beating him will be quite the task.

Wolverine is very fast and his claws are deadly. He also has a spin that can take down your building structures in one go. Moreover, he has the ability to regenerate his health much like the real one. So, if you were looking to camp at a higher ground and snipe him off, think again!

The Abilities you get.

Once you do manage to beat the clawed beast though, it will be worth it. That’s because of the OP “Wolverine Claws” mythic ability! This sick new ability will give its wearer claws as sharp as Wolverine’s himself. The claws can cause large amounts of damage to enemies up close or help you farm faster. You’ll also be able to regenerate health once you own the ability. So, that’s a huge plus! But the coolest perk you get is the power of leaping long distances like the beast. This will help you cover ground quickly and hunt down other players in a jiffy!

So, what are you waiting for? Start the game and cash in on its baddest new boss right away!

