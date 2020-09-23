Have Mumbai Indians changed their Playing XI: The defending champions will be playing their second IPL 2020 match tonight.

The fifth match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Playing their first match of the season, KKR have won the toss and elected to field first much like the last four matches this season.

Leading the franchise for the third straight year, Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik announced their four overseas players in Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins.

“We will bowl first. We saw the first game, there was some dew, so we want to make use of it. Really proud to start the tournament today. I think they’re [overseas players] really looking forward to this. We are looking forward to the young guys,” Karthik said during the toss.

Have Mumbai Indians changed their Playing XI vs KKR?

Indians, who had lost the toss in their season opener against Chennai Super Kings, will once again bat first. Despite coming on the back of a 5-wicket loss, Mumbai haven’t made any change to their Playing XI this season.

“What happened in the past it’s past. There are some areas where we need to rectify. Hopefully, we don’t make those mistakes. We are playing with the same XI. Having someone like [Kieron] Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he’ll come out and enjoy his game, like he always goes.

Good game tonight. Expected line-ups for both teams. It’ll be interesting to see where #KKR slots Nikhil Naik. Tripathi was an option too. And if #MI will give Pollard more overs to bat tonight. #IPL2020 #MIvKKR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 23, 2020

“[Lasith] Malinga like Pollard, has been a massive player for us. It was unfortunate that he couldn’t make it due to personal reasons. That gives an opportunity to others. We need to enjoy our cricket as a squad,” Sharma said during the toss.