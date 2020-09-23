LeBron James hilariously bangs his head against the stanchion after losing Game 3 vs Nuggets, in what can surely be called ‘meme-able material’.

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, where the Nuggets bested the Lakers, 114-106.

Nuggets held the lead for almost all 48 minutes of the ball game, even trailing by as much as 20 points once. LeBron James and the Lakers surged back to cut the cut the Nuggets lead to just 3, in the 4th quarter, but due to late game heroics from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets held in to notch their first win of the series.

This resulted in visible frustration from LeBron James.

LeBron James is seen repeatedly frustrated with tonight’s outcome

The Los Angeles Lakers could’ve tied the game up in a possession as they cut the lead down to 101-98. This would’ve

However, they let the game slip right through their fingers and like anyone else would be, LeBron James is seen releasing his frustration out on a stanchion, by banging his head against it repeatedly.

LeBron was clearly frustrated with how the Lakers played all through the game tonight. But this video of his has surely given us some meme-worthy content to work on.

This hilarious reaction is sure to turn into a meme soon enough.

What are LeBron James’s thoughts on the Nuggets, post Game 3?

“I give credit where credit is due. Denver played exceptionally well.” LeBron James had this to say after their loss to the Denver Nuggets.

He also believes Jamal Murray’s flagrant foul on him, by elbowing him in the face was not intentional, saying, “I don’t know his mindset, but I don’t think he did it on purpose.”

LeBron James notched yet another triple double, posting up 30 points, 10 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists in 37 minutes of gameplay.