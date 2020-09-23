UFC 253 is just a handful of days away, and in the pre-match interview the protagonists of the main event Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa opened up about their brisk meeting.

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa, who are just a couple of days away from highlighting UFC 253, have shed light on the brief meet up they had a few days ago. On September 20, Adesanya and Costa bumped into each other at a facility in Fight Island, and seemingly did the unthinkable. The two shared a cordial moment, which came in as a big surprise, since, lately both these fighters have been actively firing verbal shots at each other. However, the middleweights have now come out and have given the details regarding what actually happened in the meeting, and what exactly were they thinking at that point.

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa On Their Brief Meet up

In the pre-fight conference of UFC 253, both Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa addressed the question regarding the soft encounter. To which both had contrasting answers. Costa’s remarks on Adesanya were, ” He was changed, He changed his personality, his persona.” Paulo further stated, (Rephrased) “The Adesanya he saw (earlier) in the video conference was very disrespectful, but when I met him here upstairs, he was very kind and very gentle. All of a sudden he was a different guy, he came in offered a handshake and asked if I was good.”

Israel Adesanya, on the other hand conveyed, his intentions were different, and he was only benign on face. “I went over there to kind of just check his energy, I went there size him up patted him on the shoulders to feel how dense he is. I shook his hand because I wanted to feel the kind of energy he put on. From the guy who said I would never shake his hand when I beat him… So, he’s just like one of those dogs that just barks behind the fence, but when the fence opens up he comes around and just row timid.” Adesanya concluded by saying, “He didn’t check out when I checked him.”

So, while the drama outside the ring is just about to end, the foremost thing that matters is fast approaching. September 26 is the official date, and main event for the middleweight title, will certainly set off fireworks at the Fight Island.

