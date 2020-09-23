The second group of first leg Champions League play-off matches took place on Wednesday throughout Europe as another six teams looked to set the tone in their qualification efforts to make the group stage of the competition. Gent faced off against Dynamo Kyiv in Belgium, Molde went up against Ferencvaros in Norway and Olympiacos took on Omonoia in Greece.

These games follow Tuesday’s set of matches, which saw RB Salzburg and Krasnodar take important steps towards qualifying for the group stage..

The return leg for both sets of matches are scheduled to take place on Sept. 29 and 30 on CBS All Access, with a spot in the group stage on the line. For a list of the teams that have already qualified for the group stage, click here. You’ll find highlights and information from every match that took place below.

Dynamo Kiev 2, Gent 1

Vladyslav Supriaha opened up the scoring in this match, just narrowly avoiding the offside call thanks to a VAR review after he slotted in his shot. Gent equalized with a free header off a corner kick, but mucked up their momentum when Roman Bezus was sent off for two yellow cards, bringing the Belgian side to 10 men. The Ukrainian side took advantage of the extra space, which led to a goal from Carlos de Pena that went right between the keeper’s legs for the brace.

Kiev even had the non-scoring highlight of the match, with cameras catching the players deciding who would take a dangerous free kick with a game of rock-paper-scissors.

Molde 3, Ferencvaros 3

This festival of goals began just seven minutes into the match, with Franck Boli tapping in a low driven cross to give his side the early lead on away goals. Neither squad was able to put one into the back of the net until the second half, which Myrto Uzuni converted to double Ferencvaros’s lead. A trio of goals from Molde put them on top in the 83rd minute, 3-2, but the Hungarian side was able to equalize with a penalty in the 87th minute.

Olympiacos 1, Omonoia 0

A penalty in the 69th minute of the match was turned out to be the brace in this one. Jan Lecjaks was booked for a handball in the box and French international Mathieu Valbuena was able to convert from the spot. The Greek side made sure to secure their win with a goal in extra time from Youssef El-Arabi.

Krasnodar 2, PAOK 1

Dimitris Pelkas scored the opening goal of the match for PAOK, but Viktor Claesson brought things level with a penalty that was awarded just a few minutes after that opener. The brace came from Rémy Cabella, who tapped in his goal after a brilliant build up from Krasnodar in the 70th minute. Take a look:

RB Salzburg 2, Maccabi Tel Aviv 1

Dan Bitton lofted an absolute beauty over the keeper within the first 10 minutes of the match to give his Israeli side the lead early on. Salzburg, led by American coach Jesse Marsch, equalized with a penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai and then took the lead when Masaya Okugawa was able to smash home a goal after a solid build up from his squad.

Slavia Praha 0, Midtjylland 0

The only scoreless draw of the evening happened in Prague. Midtjylland’s Jesper Hansen was technically the more busy keeper, having to deal with four shots on target — his side only mustered two — but not lot happened on the offensive side from either team. This could all be decided by one shot in Herning, Denmark next week.