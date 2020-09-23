A strange revelation in the Tyrod Taylor situation: apparently a team doctor punctured his lung when administering an injection.

Taylor was expected to start week 2 against the Chiefs, but ultimately sat out due to a chest injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, his “chest injury” was actually a punctured lung.

One of the team doctors accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung while giving him a painkilling injection for his rib injury. The shot was reportedly administered moments before kickoff.

This explains why Anthony Lynn was so late to inform rookie QB Justin Herbert that he would start.

The Chargers’ team doctor accidentally punctured his own quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback’s cracked ribs, league and team sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020

What’s Next For Tyrod Taylor?

After the faulty injection, Taylor was taken to the hospital as he had some difficulty breathing. He left the same day, but doctors suggest that he sit out “indefinitely”.

Taylor’s backup, Justin Herbert, had an impressive debut against the defending champs, putting up 311 passing yards and a touchdown.

However, head coach Anthony Lynn has made it clear on multiple occasions that Tyrod will be starter when healthy. It makes sense that Lynn is supporting Taylor, who really got the short end of the stick in this situation.

Nevertheless, Herbert will get the start against the Panthers as Taylor is still not healthy. Taylor, 31, will hope he can return and help this revamped Chargers team soon.

There is currently no timetable for his return.

Sources: #Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert is expected to start on Sunday vs the #Panthers, his second straight start in place of Tyrod Taylor (chest). Herbert impressed last week on short notice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2020

According to Schefter, the NFLPA will investigate the incident. The injection he received is quite common and does carry some risk. However, it is rare that it leads to a punctured lung, especially so close to kickoff.

