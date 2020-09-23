Everybody wanted to count the Celtics out after losing their first two games of the series and with Gordon Hayward returning, it’s just what the Celtics needed. Boston will meet Miami in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight where they can even up the series with a victory.

Can the Celtics even up the series against Jimmy Buckets and the Heat? Tune in to Game 4 and follow the NBA Eastern Conference Finals action right here!

Game 4: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

When: Wednesday, September 23

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I believe the momentum has shifted in the series and the Celtics will win this game tonight to even up the series. This is a whole new series now with the Celtics shooting well and the return of Gordon Hayward has helped down low. Take the Boston Celtics (-3).

NBA Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Heat 117, Celtics 114 F/OT

Game 2: Heat 106, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 117, Heat 106

Game 4: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8:30 p.m.

Game 5*: Friday, Sept, 25, 8:30 p.m.

Game 6*: Sunday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Game 7*: TBD

* if necessary

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (-3)

Over/Under: 210.5 (-110)

