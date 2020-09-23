The Fortnite 14.20 patch update brings a whole host of features into the game including new items, game modes and a new boss!

Unlike in its early days, Fortnite has stopped giving out much info. about their updates over the last few months. However, fret not because we have compiled a list of all the new features you can expect from the Fortnite 14.20 patch update.

A New Boss: Wolverine is here!

First of all, let’s cut to the chase. This is easily the most awaited of all the new additions in the game. Our very own clawed madman aka Wolverine is in the game! You’ll be able to find your favourite X-man deep in the Weeping Woods and he is going to really strong. So, expect him to put up a fight. If you do slay him, however, you get to use “Wolverine Claws”, a mythic ability to shred your opponents! So, it’s going to be worth it!

Check out every minute detail about the update in the video below.

The Fortnite 14.20 patch update brings a New Game Mode: Takeover LTM.

A whole new Takeover LTM game mode is put into the game as a part of the Marvel Takeover storyline. Here, you have to capture outposts with your teammates in a PvP format. Also, during the game, powers will drop from the sky that you’ll get to own. The aim of the game will be island domination and building a perfect loadout for yourself.

Birthday Events, a New POI, Midas Fish and others.

Apart from the two major entries listed above, there will also be a host of new features coming into the game. First of all, there’ll be a new set of challenges to celebrate Fortnite’s birthday. It is also very likely that Blade, the human-vampire, will find its way into the game. The Midas Fish, a perk which upgrades all your weapons to legendary status, will be in the game too. However, at a catch rate of 1%, it will be super rare. Gift Boxes are also returning once again, much to the joy of the players. Apart from these, new achievements covering Wolverine and Blade will also be introduced. Oh, and we almost forgot, there’s also a new POI in the game now – Superstore! It’s pretty small and really close to Holly Hedges.

New “Superstore” Landmark next to Holly Hedges pic.twitter.com/KYkOhDcFQE — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

With this whole array of new items and features, Epic is showing no signs of slowing down. They are trying to keep things as trendy as possible. So, buckle up and get going! Good Luck!

