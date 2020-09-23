Tiger Woods had a few of his buddies – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose – over to the new course he designed in Missouri for a special exhibition on Tuesday.

While all 18 holes of the course looked pretty incredible, the special 19th hole (which has been dubbed a “bonus” hole) stole the show at the end of the round.

The four golfers competed at Payne’s Valley Golf Course (Named in honor of Ozarks native Payne Stewart) at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale. It’s the first public course designed by Tiger Woods.

Their matches came down to the 19th hole, which is a stunning par-3. Tiger and JT ended up beating McIlroy and Rose but this hole won the day.

