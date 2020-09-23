A Kentucky grand jury investigating the death of Breonna Taylor indicted former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into neighboring apartments on the night Taylor was killed. The grand jury did not move forward with any other charges for the role he and two other officers played in the death of Taylor.

Per the Louisville Courier Journal, “the charges read by Judge Annie O’Connell on Wednesday said that Hankison “wantonly shot a gun” into three apartments.The occupants of those apartments were identified by initials. None of them were BT – Breonna Taylor. That means the grand jury didn’t find that Hankison wantonly fired into her apartment.”

For months, athletes across professional sports have committed themselves to the cause of seeking justice in Taylor’s name. The charges handed down today, or lack there of, caused a range of emotions from anger to disbelief, expressed on social media.