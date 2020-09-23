Vanessa Bryant’s relationship with her mother is in tatters after she demanded a car gifted by Kobe back from her and asked her to leave the Bryants’ residence.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, along with 6 others, were the subject of a tragic helicopter crash in late January this year. There have been tributes flowing around for the Black Mamba from all over the world.

Vanessa Bryant has understandably been in mourning over her late husband and daughter in this intervening period. How sincere she was in her wish to get away from her mother is unknown.

Vanessa Bryant asks mother to leave house, return car gifted by Kobe

Despite being the ‘rock’ for her daughter through her tragic times, as she herself revealed in February, she has had to face some embarrassing moments as a mother. Sofia Laine gave a tell-all interview yesterday detailing the strife between her and her daughter.

via @Bryantfamtea on IG highlights from Vanessa Bryant’s mother Sofia Paine’s interview pic.twitter.com/YuyvGQBmeg — Say (@Saboluv_22) September 22, 2020

Vanessa has replied to these allegations in kind. She’s left no stone unturned in being critical of her mom. Bryant highlighted how her mom was trying to get some limelight at a time when Bryant was still dealing with the loss of her husband and daughter.

She was quick to point out the Kobe and her had been supporting Sofia Laine financially through her difficult times.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name.” Vanessa Bryant said.

“She has removed all her diamond jewellery, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support. “My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.” she added.

Vanessa Bryant’s response to mother Sofia Laine’s interview…sorry there’s more to the story 😂and the Virgo Kobe was the reason a lot didn’t get out about their relationship…Now he gone and Novio got her spilling smh pic.twitter.com/Ounpxizgzq — Say (@Saboluv_22) September 22, 2020

Vanessa also explained how her mother hadn’t really been there for her or her daughters during this time of grief. The emotional support that her kids desired, just wasn’t provided by Sofia Laine and that hurt the family as a whole.

“Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away.” Vanessa concluded.

There is little doubt that the fallout of Kobe’s death has exposed some serious chinks in the relationship between mother and daughter. One can only hope that the two sort their bond out in the interest of Kobe’s kids and put their rough past behind them.