Tiger Woods held a fun little event Tuesday as he and Justin Thomas took on Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy at the new beautiful course Tiger designed in Missouri.

If you missed it, then you missed the “bonus” 19th hole on the course that is an absolutely beautiful hole that had golf fans in awe.

But you also missed the players being mic’d up, which led to some fun/random conversations between the players.

One of those consisted of McIlroy telling Thomas about how he has recently falling in love with Domino’s Pizza. Thomas couldn’t stop laughing at first but then McIlroy really got into why he’s been on a “Domino’s kick” lately and even broke down the pizza he gets there every time.

This is too good:

I’m a big pizza guy and I wanted to crush McIlroy for his love for Domino’s but you know what? He’s kinda right. Of all the chain pizza places, Domino’s is easily the best and you can get a good pie there if you pick the right one. But yeah, you’re better off finding the good local spot if you can.

It’s just funny to hear an extremely rich athlete giddily talking about how much he loves to get a “deluxe” pizza at Domino’s.

Mic up golfers always. We need more content like this.

And now I need to get a pizza.