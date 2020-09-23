Rohit Sharma six vs KKR: The captain of Mumbai Indians put on display a monumental six against Knight Riders’ all-rounder.

During the fifth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma led from the front to score his 37th IPL half-century.

Opening the batting with Quinton de Kock (1), Sharma remained unperturbed after his opening partner’s dismissal in the second over. Instead, Sharma stitched a brisk 90-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav to lay a solid foundation for Mumbai.

Sharma, who got off the mark with a six against KKR’s Sandeep Warrier in the first over itself, continued his big-hitting ability against the likes of Pat Cummins and Andre Russell.

Sold for a whopping INR 15.50 crore in the auction, Australia white-ball vice-captain Pat Cummins was treated with disdain in his first over as Sharma hit him for a couple of sixes.

If the two pull shots against Cummins weren’t enough, Sharma put on display a monumental six against Russell in the seventh over as the ball was hit out of the stadium.

At the time of writing this article, Sharma has crossed an individual 70-run mark. With six more overs remaining in the innings, there are quite a few chances of Sharma registering his second IPL century. It is worth mentioning that Sharma’s maiden IPL century had also come against KKR in 2012.

How Twitterati reacted:

Rohit Sharma and short ball. Beautiful love story #ipl — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 23, 2020

The pull shot was designed to be played by Rohit Sharma…. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2020

Very imp 50 for @ImRo45 and @surya_14kumar was looking superb as well for @mipaltan with the firepower in the bench this can be a big one. @KieronPollard55 and @hardikpandya7 waiting to come. #MIvsKKR — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 23, 2020

