RAN vs SIN Fantasy Prediction: Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Strickers – 24 September 2020 (Ranchi)

Singhbhum Strickers will take Ranchi Raiders on in the League Match of The Jharkhand T20 League which will be played at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. The T20 cricket is finally back in India and it’s the first competition after the COVID-19 break.

Raiders have won just two of their six games so far in the tournament whereas the Strickers have won three of their six games. Both of them looks almost similar on the paper and this is going to be an important game for both teams.

Pitch Report – The pitches have not suited the batsmen in this tournament and can expect the same in this game as well.

Match Details :

Time:- 9.30 AM, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Ranchi Raiders– Aryamen Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Prem Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Shikhar Moha, Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh.

Singhbhum Strickers – Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh, Ajay Yadav

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

W Beng, V Anand, A Singh, K Suraj, and S Kumar.

RAN vs SIN Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

S Kumar (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Kumar has scored 135 runs till now in the tournament and played a brilliant knock in the last game as well. He is a good player and should be picked for this game.

RAN vs SIN Fantasy Batsmen

W Beng (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from Singhbhum Strickers. Beng will open the innings for the side and has scored 139 runs in the tournament so far. He is the best batsman of the side and should be picked for this game.

A Sen (Price 9.5) and S Prajapati (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Ranchi Raiders. Sen will open the innings for his side and has scored 102 runs till now in the tournament whereas Prajapati is will also open the innings for his side and is majorly picked to complete the mandatory 3 batsmen quota of the side.

RAN vs SIN Fantasy All-Rounders

K Suraj (Price 10) and V Vikram (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Singhbhum Strickers. Suraj has been the best batsman of the side and has scored 169 runs in the tournament whereas Vikram has picked seven wickets in his bowling. Both of them are really good players and will be picked for this game.

A Singh (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Ranchi Raiders. He has been the best all-rounder of the side. Singh has scored 110 runs in the tournament and has picked 5 wickets in his bowling as well. He cannot be dropped from the side.

RAN vs SIN Fantasy Bowlers

B Krishna (Price 9) and A Lala (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Singhbhum Strickers. Krishna and Lala have picked eight wickets each till now in the tournament and are really good bowlers. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers and will be picked for this game.

V Anand (Price 9), and Manishi (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Ranchi Raiders. Both of them are the main bowlers of the side and will carry the responsibility to take wickets. Anand has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 14 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Manishi has picked eight wickets in his bowling. This duo cannot be dropped.

Match Prediction: Ranchi Raiders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

V Anand and B Krishna

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + W Beng and A Lala

