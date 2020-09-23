Rajon Rondo is now #9 on the All time NBA Playoffs assists, passing Kobe Bryant on the list. He truly is ‘playoff Rondo’

Los Angeles Lakers guard, Rajon Rondo has been flirting with the All time Playoffs assists standings for quite a while now.

Also read: ‘It doesn’t show in the stat sheet’: LeBron James explains Rajon Rondo’s impact in Lakers’ game 2 win vs Rockets

Rondo passed Michael Jordan himself, on the all time Playoffs assists leaderboard a couple games back to claim the 10th spot.

Now he has surpassed another NBA legend, the late, great Kobe Bean Bryant to claim the 9th spot on this list.

Rondo is now 9th All time on the NBA Playoffs assists leaderboard

In today’s Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Rajon Rondo notched 7 crucial assists for the Los Angeles Lakers, helping them erase a once, 20 point deficit.

Though this wasn’t enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to pull away for the win, it was indeed enough for Rondo to surpass Lakers legend and icon, Kobe Bryant, on the coveted All time Playoffs assists leaderboard.

Congrats to @RajonRondo for passing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for 9th on the all-time playoff assists list. pic.twitter.com/9GMqdXu9Yq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 23, 2020

He is one of only 2 active players who are in the top 10 of that list, with the other being his Lakers teammate, LeBron James, who is currently 3rd all time.

Is Playoff Rondo indeed a real phenomenon?

The Los Angeles Lakers desperately require playmaking when LeBron James takes a breather on the bench. Rajon Rondo has proven that he is more than capable of handling this responsibility.

His chemistry with the Lakers bigs in the pick and roll, along with backdoor cuts has kept the Lakers alive and kicking during LeBron James’s rest on the bench.

Rondo is on pace to pass Scottie Pippen and 2x MVP Steve Nash on this list, as he needs only 20 rebounds to pass both, to be 7th on the list.