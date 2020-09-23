Pierre Gasly: The Frenchman has impressed in his AlphaTauri this season, but Red Bull F1 Boss Christian Horner is still keen on Alexander Albon.

Pierre Gasly has had a great season in his AlphaTauri so far. He has managed to score a commendable 43 points, and is currently 10th on the 20-man Driver’s Standings. This includes the fabulous debut F1 win he achieved at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Post this race, rumors intensified of him moving back to his team, AlphaTauri’s ‘sister’ Red Bull Racing. There were even suggestions the switch could happen midway this season, with Gasly replacing the incumbent Alexander Albon. Albon had been struggling until then, and had just 48 points in a much superior machinery than Gasly’s. To make it worse for Albon, his teammate Max Verstappen has been stupendous this season, barring the Honda PU failures.

Christian Horner on Gasly vs Albon at Red Bull

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner has spoken out on the Gasly-Albon situation. And according to him, it a a case of ‘much ado about nothing’. He pointed out that Albon has done better than what Gasly did in his previous stint with the team. He also asserted that Gasly had the same resources as Max Verstappen last season, as per ESPN.

“When Alex got in the car and scored more points than him in fewer races. I’ve got no idea what he’s (Gasly) talking about. He had absolute equality of equipment to Max.”

We keep hearing from Red Bull that Gasly isn’t good enough to return to the mothership and Albon needs time. Well, I have a suggestion. As both teams are owned by the same bloke, just swap Verstappen and Gasly for one race weekend… 1/2 — Gary Anderson (@GaryAndersonF1) September 22, 2020

Horner also added that with Pierre Gasly doing so well at AlphaTauri, it doesn’t make sense to ‘promote’ him again. He concluded by saying something that would please Albon, who secured his first-ever podium at Mugello last weekend.

“They are very happy with his performances, he’s happy in that environment. I still don’t believe we’ve seen the best of Alex yet.”