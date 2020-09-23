Getting off to a fast start is not usually my style when it comes to picking games in the NFL. I usually end up rallying to either get to .500 against the spread or to get over it (yes, it’s happened) for the season.

This year I am off to a good start by my standards or anybody else’s. After two weeks, the spread record is 20-11-1 and the straight-up record is 23-9. Considering slow starts are usually my thing, I will take it.

This week the schedule is loaded with big games. We have the Los Angeles Rams at the Buffalo Bills, the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers at the New Orleans Saints and the biggest of them all, the Kansas City Chiefs at the Baltimore Ravens.

What’s not to like about that schedule?

Scoring is way up, something I expected and predicted all summer based on the COVID-19 protocols, and I don’t think that changes much this week.

So enjoy the show and the points and let’s see if I can stay hot, which is a nice change from recent years.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)

The Jaguars have been one of the early-season surprises and could easily be 2-0. Miami played better last week against the Bills, but the defense has some issues. This could be a big-time shootout as both teams have struggled on defense. Look for Gardner Minshew to get the best of it. Jaguars take it.

Pick: Jaguars 33, Dolphins 27

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (-4)

The Falcons are in desperation mode here after blowing the big lead at Dallas to fall to 0-2. The offense has been great so far, but the defense has been awful. The Chicago offense is the perfect tonic. The Falcons will get their first victory here.

Pick: Falcons 27, Bears 13

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills (-2.5)

This is one of the better games of the week, matching two 2-0 teams. Both teams have impressed on offense with good quarterback play. The Rams are playing consecutive road games, which will be in play here — even without fans. Look for the Bills defense to respond to a big game as they win a tough, hard-nosed victory.

Pick: Bills 21, Rams 18

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns (-7)

Washington is on the road for a second straight week, while the Browns are rested after playing last Thursday. Cleveland seemed to right things against the Bengals, but that Washington front will be a challenge. I think the Browns will run it well enough to win a tough, physical game.

Pick: Browns 23, Washington 14

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings (+2.5)

The Titans are rolling at 2-0, while the Vikings are reeling. But the Vikings can’t be as bad as they have looked. Even with the defense struggling, I think they will get back on track here. The Titans will lose for the first time. Upset special.

Pick: Vikings 23, Titans 17

Las Vegas Raiders (+6) at New England Patriots

The Raiders are off to the 2-0 start, but this is a tough road game. The Patriots played well in losing to the Seahawks, especially on offense. The defense is a bit of a mess, which is concerning here. The Raiders will hang around in this one, but the Patriots will pull out a close game late.

Pick: Patriots 28, Raiders 24

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants (+4)

The 49ers have had so many injuries they hardly look like the team that went to the Super Bowl. The Giants lost the key to their offense in running back Saquon Barkley, so they are hurting too. If Jimmy Garoppolo plays, and it looks like he probably won’t, the 49ers will scrape together a tough victory. It sure won’t be easy.

Pick: 49ers 20, Giants 18

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5)

Both teams are 0-2, but it wasn’t expected for the Eagles. They have been awful in two games. Joe Burrow has done some good things early, and the Eagles have struggled in a big way on defense. The Bengals have defensive issues as well. Look for a high-scoring game with the Eagles getting back on track.

Pick: Eagles 31, Bengals 23

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4)

The Texans have lost to the Chiefs on the road and the Ravens at home. Now they have to go out and play the 2-0 Steelers on the road. Who did this to them? The Steelers didn’t look great in beating the Broncos last week, but I think they will get back on track here. Houston has defensive issues that Ben Roethlisberger will exploit. Steelers big.

Pick: Steelers 31, Texans 20

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (-11)

The Colts impressed in blowing out the Vikings last week, and now get a Jets team that has been terrible. The Colts still haven’t looked great on offense, but this should be the week. The Jets lack enough talent to compete. Colts big.

Pick: Colts 28, Jets 13

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

Carolina will be without running back Christian McCaffrey in this one, which will put the focus on the passing game. The Chargers did a nice job against Patrick Mahomes last week, so look for much of the same against Teddy Bridgewater here. Whether it’s Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert, the Chargers will score points too. This is ugly.

Pick: Chargers 32, Panthers 14

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (-5.5)

The Cardinals are off to a great start and Kyler Murray is a big reason why. The Lions have been hit hard by injuries and have blown leads in both of their games. That won’t be an issue here. I think Arizona scores early and often and gets an easy one.

Pick: Cardinals 35, Lions 27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at Denver Broncos

The Bucs get a break in facing a Denver team that is banged up in a big way, including not having quarterback Drew Lock. Tampa Bay was better on offense last week and I think that will carry over here. Look for Tom Brady to have a big day.

Pick: Bucs 28, Broncos 16

Dallas Cowboys (+5) at Seattle Seahawks

The Cowboys rallied to salvage the early part of their season last week by beating Atlanta, but have to prove they can win on the road. Dak Prescott was great last week and faces a Seattle team that lacks talent on defense. Russell Wilson has been lighting it up, so he will in this one too. Watch the scoreboard go nuts as the Seahawks win a shootout.

Pick: Seahawks 37, Cowboys 34

Green Bay Packers (+3) at New Orleans Saints

The Saints are coming off a bad loss to the Raiders Monday night and now must ready for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s explosive offense. The New Orleans defense was terrible against the Raiders, but they are usually better at home. The question is whether Drew Brees can still drive the football. If he can’t, it’s going to be a long season. I think he can, but I think he gets outscored by Rodgers here. Packers take it in a tight one.

Pick: Packers 30, Saints 28

Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5) at Baltimore Ravens

This is the game of the week, which is saying something since there are a lot of good games. This is the game we thought we’d see to decide the AFC champion last year, but the Ravens lost to the Titans and never made it. The Chiefs are playing consecutive road games. They also haven’t looked great on offense yet. They will in this one. Baltimore is aggressive on defense, which plays into what Patrick Mahomes loves to face. The champs will win a fun shootout as Mahomes gets the best of Lamar Jackson.

Pick: Chiefs 34, Ravens 31