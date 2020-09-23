The NFL hit Pete Carroll, Vic Fangio and Kyle Shanahan $100,000 each for not wearing masks this past Sunday. Additionally, the Seahawks, Broncos and 49ers were fined $250,000. Additionally, Sean Payton and Jon Gruden were fined $100,000 for not wearing masks during the Raiders’ win over the Saints on “Monday Night Football”, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Las Vegas and New Orleans were also fined $250,000.

The fines came a week after NFL executive VP of operations Troy Vincent issued a strongly worded memo to each NFL team reminding them to wear face coverings during games.

Carroll, whose Seahawks are 2-0 entering this Sunday’s game against the visiting Cowboys, says that he is disappointed that he did not set a better example during his team’s win over the Patriots this past weekend.

“I had a coach who was reminding me about it throughout the game, (Seahawks running backs coach) Chad Morton was on my [expletive] the whole night,” Carroll said on Tuesday, via the team’s official website. “He was reminding me the whole time,” Carroll said. “I even changed masks at halftime to find one that worked better. Sometimes you’ve got to get coached up. Sometimes you have to admit that that you screwed up and have got to do better.”

Carroll, who has had only one player appear on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list since the start of training camp, reinforced his team’s commitment to safety during the ongoing pandemic.

“We wear masks all day at practice, we wear them around the building,” Carroll said. “I know it’s extremely important to wear masks. Sometimes you’ve just got to be reminded. Sometimes you’ve got to get coached up.”

While most NFL comments have yet to comment on the fines, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, during his weekly news conference, was asked to weigh in on the matter. While he said that he has “no reaction” to the league’s actions, Tomlin spoke candidly when asked why he has remained committed to wearing a mask during both games as well as practices.

“For me, personally, I’m just thankful to be working,” Tomlin said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “A lot of us are not able to in this pandemic, and I don’t take that for granted. I just want to show a good example.”