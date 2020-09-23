The NFL is a parity-driven league, but through two weeks a few weak teams are emerging. The Jets, Bengals, Panthers and Lions all are 0-2 and could stay winless for a while. That makes them attractive targets for NFL survivor pool picks. In Week 3, William Hill lists the Jets as 10.5-point underdogs at Indianapolis, the Bengals as 6.5-point underdogs at Philadelphia, the Panthers as 7.5-point underdogs at the Chargers, and the Lions as 5.5-point underdogs at Arizona.

But which of those favorites should be among your top NFL knockout pool picks and NFL survivor picks? Or is there another favorite that wins and sets you up for the rest of the season? Before making any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, see what NFL guru Mike Tierney has to say.

SportsLine’s all-time No. 1 NFL expert, Tierney excels both straight-up and against the spread. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is up more than $4,400.

Last year, Tierney went 161-94-1 on straight-up NFL picks, beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch. A renowned sportswriter who’s reported from seven Super Bowls, Tierney is an authority on the survivor pool format.

In Week 1 — when hundreds of thousands of survivor players blew their entire season by picking the Colts, Eagles or 49ers — Tierney rolled with the Ravens over the Browns. The result: Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6. In Week 2, Tierney advanced with the Steelers, who beat the Broncos, 26-21.

He has studied the entire regular-season schedule, plotting out which team he plans to take each week. You can only see his optimal survivor pool strategy over at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 3, Tierney is not going with the 2-0 Cardinals, even though they’re hosting the struggling Lions. Detroit has lost 11 straight, but the Lions actually tied Arizona in last year’s season-opener and are poised to get top wideout Kenny Golladay back from a hamstring injury.

Tierney advises saving Arizona, which has soft upcoming matchups with the Panthers, Jets, Dolphins and Giants, for a later week.

How to make Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, Tierney has a confident pick on an underrated team whose opponent will be at a major disadvantage. Picking this team not only will get you to Week 4, Tierney says, but it will also put you in the optimal position to go deep in your NFL survivor pool. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 3 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 3, all from the No. 1 expert who crushes the NFL year-in and year-out, and find out.